Petrol Dealers Call For Rs 5 MDR Charge Exemption On UPI Payments; Will Consider Going Cash-Only For Payments Over Rs 2,000

Petrol pump operators across India are considering moving back to cash-based transactions for amounts over Rs 2,000 after the government imposed a Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions. The recent decision of the central government has raised concerns that the additional charge could be passed on to regular consumers in a bid to keep margins in place, thus making purchases more expensive.



Now, dealers across the country are calling for an exemption on the MDR, citing that the additional outlay will eat into their margins. As per a report, petrol dealers across the country cited the MDR as an additional burden on earnings, with dealer margins ranging between Rs 2.40 and Rs 3.40 per litre of fuel. These margins are fixed by Oil Marketing Companies.

The report states that at least two petrol dealer association bodies - the All India Petroleum Dealers Association (AIPDA) and the Akhila Karnataka Federation of Petroleum Traders (AKFPT), have written letters to the government requesting an exemption from MDR for petrol stations, citing frequency of payments of over Rs 2,000 as well as the inability to adjust margins to account for the additional cost.



Under the new rules issued by the government, a majority of merchant UPI transactions over Rs 2,000 will attract an MDR of 0.4 per cent capped at Rs 300 from October 15. Essential services, including petrol pumps, meanwhile, will be charged a flat Rs 5 per transaction of over Rs 2,000. Personal payments are exempt. MDR is also not chargeable for merchants with monthly receipts of under Rs 1 lakh.

Source: Hindustan Times