New Cars and Bikes in India

Piaggio Donates Over 11,000 Ration Kits To Auto Driver Families Affected By COVID-19

Offering a helping hand to auto drivers community, Piaggio has distributed more than 11,000 ration kits to the families of needy auto drivers, each of which could feed a family for two months.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The ration kits donated by Piaggio India contain dry ration, face masks, soaps and sanitisers

Highlights

  • The ration kits were distributed to needy Auto Drivers affected by COVID
  • The kit distribution was done on a single day, at various locations
  • Piaggio has distributed more than 11,000 kits across India

The increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country and the resultant lockdown, which is currently in its fourth stage, has affected the livelihood of many people. With the lockdown restricting public movement, auto-rickshaw drivers, who depend on daily earnings, are one of the most affected ones. Offering a helping hand to this community, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), has distributed more than 11,000 ration kits to the families of needy auto rickshaw drivers, each of which could feed a family for two months.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Piaggio Announces Multiple Relief And Safety Initiatives To Fight COVID-19

682uqfko

Piaggio has distributed more than 11,000 ration kits to the families of needy auto drivers

Talking about this initiative, Diego Graffi, MD & CEO of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said, "In these exceptionally difficult times we stand with the auto driver & transport worker community to provide our relentless support. They are facing difficulties in this unprecedented COVID-19 situation. We had earlier announced an extension of the warranty for all our 3-wheeler customers and have now decided to support the most needy households of this community by taking care of their basic food security for a period of 2 months. Our dealers are also partnering with us and supporting us voluntarily in this distribution to reach out to the underprivileged drivers & their families. This is an unparalleled crisis that needs cooperation and support from all of us as a community and as a socially responsible organisation we are going to keep doing the best we can do for the driver community".

Also Read: Piaggio Vehicles Resumes Production Operations At Baramati Facility

m098cc9

Piaggio distributed the ration kits on May 28, 2020, across India with the support of PVPL's dealer network

Also Read: Piaggio Group Announces Warranty Extension On Aprilia And Vespa Models

The ration kits donated by Piaggio India contain dry ration as well as face masks, soaps and sanitisers as per the average requirement of four family members. The two-wheeler and small commercial vehicle manufacture distributed the ration kits on May 28, 2020, across India with the support of PVPL's nationwide dealership network. In April, Piaggio also announced the extension of warranty and free service period for small commercial vehicles by two months.

Also Read: Piaggio Extends Warranty And Free Service Period For Its Commercial Vehicles

0 Comments

Earlier in April, Piaggio India donated similar ration kits to nearly 1,000 migrant labourers in Pune and Baramati. Additionally, the company has also provided Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Kits and is also installing sanitisation infrastructure Pune's Sassoon Government hospital, and an isolation centre in Baramati Government Hospital. It has also helped Baramati local authorities in setting up an isolation centre for COVID-19 patients at the Baramati government hospital.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
What is your age?
What is the price range of scooter / bike that you want to buy?
What is your total household income per year?
Are you willing to make your next bike purchase completely online?
What are your top 3 reasons for not buying online?
In place of a test drive, which is the best option to make you buy online?
How best can the website establish trust?
If pricing information is made available online transparently, which option will you prefer?
If bike financing is provided fully online, would you then consider buying it online?
If bike registrations are provided by an online website, would you then consider buying it online?
How will you replace the need for a test drive?
What are your expectations for bike financing?
What do you expect of RTO formalities?
Where would you prefer to buy the bike online?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Return To Poll

Popular Car Models

Mercedes-Benz GLA
Mercedes-Benz GLA
₹ 32.33 - 38.64 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
₹ 57.5 - 75.29 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
₹ 40.9 - 51.25 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 12.4 - 16 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 7.34 - 11.4 Lakh *
View More
x
Mercedes-Benz E-Class is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz GLA is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Mercedes-Benz GLA is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Toyota Yaris is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Toyota Yaris is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities