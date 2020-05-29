Piaggio Donates Over 11,000 Ration Kits To Auto Driver Families Affected By COVID-19

The increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country and the resultant lockdown, which is currently in its fourth stage, has affected the livelihood of many people. With the lockdown restricting public movement, auto-rickshaw drivers, who depend on daily earnings, are one of the most affected ones. Offering a helping hand to this community, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), has distributed more than 11,000 ration kits to the families of needy auto rickshaw drivers, each of which could feed a family for two months.

Talking about this initiative, Diego Graffi, MD & CEO of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said, "In these exceptionally difficult times we stand with the auto driver & transport worker community to provide our relentless support. They are facing difficulties in this unprecedented COVID-19 situation. We had earlier announced an extension of the warranty for all our 3-wheeler customers and have now decided to support the most needy households of this community by taking care of their basic food security for a period of 2 months. Our dealers are also partnering with us and supporting us voluntarily in this distribution to reach out to the underprivileged drivers & their families. This is an unparalleled crisis that needs cooperation and support from all of us as a community and as a socially responsible organisation we are going to keep doing the best we can do for the driver community".

Piaggio distributed the ration kits on May 28, 2020, across India with the support of PVPL's dealer network

The ration kits donated by Piaggio India contain dry ration as well as face masks, soaps and sanitisers as per the average requirement of four family members. The two-wheeler and small commercial vehicle manufacture distributed the ration kits on May 28, 2020, across India with the support of PVPL's nationwide dealership network. In April, Piaggio also announced the extension of warranty and free service period for small commercial vehicles by two months.

Earlier in April, Piaggio India donated similar ration kits to nearly 1,000 migrant labourers in Pune and Baramati. Additionally, the company has also provided Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Kits and is also installing sanitisation infrastructure Pune's Sassoon Government hospital, and an isolation centre in Baramati Government Hospital. It has also helped Baramati local authorities in setting up an isolation centre for COVID-19 patients at the Baramati government hospital.

