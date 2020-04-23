Piaggio Group Announces Warranty Extension On Aprilia And Vespa Models

Piaggio has announced an extension of warranty and free service schedule for its Aprilia and Vespa models in India owing to the Coronavirus lockdown, which itself has been extended. All Aprilia and Vespa owners whose warranty or free services are set to expire during the lockdown period can breathe easy because Piaggio has extended the same to 30 days after the lockdown lifts.

(The warranty extension is valid on both Vespa and Aprilia models)

Piaggio is doing its bit to help the authorities fight the Coronavirus. It arranged free ration kits to almost 1,000 migrant labourers in Pune and Baramati. The ration kits were handed over to the Executive Magistrate's Office for distribution among migrant labourers in Baramati. The company also tied up with the NGO 'New Vision' to distribute ration to the migrant workers in Pune. Piaggio, in association with the NGO 'United Way Mumbai' is providing infrastructure support to Pune's Sassoon government hospital. Piaggio will be providing personal protective equipment (PPE) along with sanitisation infrastructure at the hospital. The company will also play an important role in increasing awareness towards COVID-19 and way in which it can be tackled.

Piaggio also set up an isolation ward for coronavirus patients, at the Baramati Government Hospital. In fact, the company has already started procuring medical equipment like ECG machines, ICY beds, Pulse Oximeter, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Kits required for the isolation centre.

