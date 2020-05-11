Piaggio Vehicles Resumes Production Operations At Baramati Facility

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd. has announced resuming production operations at the company's Baramati plants, after receiving permission from the government. The small commercial vehicles manufacturer says that the plants are operational with all safety standards as per the government directives. The company has already reopened 6 regional offices across India, and it PVPL dealerships across the nation have also resumed operations with complete sanitisation and regulations on employee attendance. As of now, Piaggio India has reopened 135 commercial vehicle dealerships and 65 two-wheeler outlets. In fact, customers can now avail the free service and warranty extensions that the company announced when the lockdown commenced.

Piaggio has also carried out mass sanitisation at all 3 Baramati plants

Speaking on the development, Diego Graffi, MD & CEO of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said, "At PVPL our number one priority is the health and safety of our stakeholders, from our employees to our customers to our dealers and suppliers. We are taking all the necessary precautions which are required for the safety and well-being of our employees at the factories. Along with norms of social distancing, sanitizing, we are ensuring all guidelines are followed for the health & safety of our workforce while we get back to business & extend the required service to our customers".

Piaggio is starting operations with a minimum workforce of essential employees, and then gradually move to full capacity. The company has also initiated various new health, safety and sanitisation measures over the last few weeks over and above the already existing ones. Mass sanitisation has been carried over at all the 3 Baramati plants and has also done various renovations to ensure social distancing norms are strictly followed during operations. Furthermore, the company has also been tracking the health of its employees daily as per the safety guidelines given by the government.

