Pininfarina B95 Hypercar Unveiled: 1874 bhp Electric Bracheta

Automobili Pininfarina has taken the wraps off the B95 electric Hypercar. The B in the name is taken from the ultra-limited model's Barcheta body style while 95 commemorates Pininfarina's 95th anniversary as the Italian design house. This Hypercar was revealed at Monterey Car Week in the USA alongside the Battista Edizione Nino Farina hyper GT, which debuted at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, as well as the recently launched PURA Vision design concept. The Pininfarina B95 has an astonishing power output of 1874 bhp and is limited to just 10 units globally. It carries a hefty price tag of 4.4 million euros (around Rs 39.78 crore), with production and deliveries to commence in 2025.

In terms of design, since it is a Bracheta, the B95 features a roofless and A-pillar-less design. Its design philosophy is rooted in Pininfarina's PURA design approach. The car showcases thin LED headlights on a low-slung front fascia that gradually rises. The absence of a glasshouse led to the use of a "surrounding loop" design, which includes the cabin, aero screens, and passenger domes.

One of the distinctive features of the B95 is a pair of adjustable aero screens, which is said to be the world's first of its kind and is inspired by superbikes and fighter planes. The screens are made of polycarbonate and effectively direct fast-moving air above the occupants, enhancing the open-top driving experience. The car's body boasts a striking metallic Bronzo Superga finish, with contrasting elements and carbon fibre accents.

There are also endless opportunities for buyers to customise their B95s as they’d like, ensuring that each of the 10 B95s will be completely unique. Customers can even order helmets finished to match the specifications of their B95.

Inside, the B95 maintains its uniqueness with a sculpted carbon fibre dashboard. The seats are finished in Tan Sustainable Luxury Leather and are inspired by those of a classic race car, designed to curve around. The seats, designed to cradle occupants like classic race car seats, provide both comfort and protection. It also gets a two-part design inspired by the seats found in the PURA Vision, with aluminium inserts. Furthermore, the car's interior can also be customised according to individual preferences.

The B95's exceptional performance comes from its powertrain, which is slightly tuned from the Battista hyper GT's. It accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in under 2 seconds and reaches a top speed of over 300 kmph. The Hypercar is powered by a 120-kWh lithium-ion battery, generating a peak power of 1,874 bhp. This battery can be charged rapidly using DC fast chargers, reaching a 20–80 per cent charge in just 25 minutes.

The vehicle features four high-performance electric motors, one for each wheel, and offers five driving modes for varying driving dynamics. Calma, Pura, Energica, Furiosa, and Carattere are activated via a tactile, sporty rotary selector located next to the steering wheel.