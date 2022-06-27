Planning To Buy A Used Mahindra Scorpio? Here Are 5 Things To Know

The Mahindra Scorpio has undoubtedly been one of the more popular SUVs in India. The Scorpio moniker has completed 2 decades in India this year, and to mark this milestone year, the company has launched the new-gen Mahindra Scorpio-N in India. However, Mahindra has said that it will continue to sell the old-gen model as Scorpio Classic in India. So, if you are considering buying a pre-owned Scorpio, then you can be rest assured that the availability of spare parts will not be an issue. But, if you are really planning to buy a used Scorpio, here are 5 things you must know.



The Mahindra Scorpio has been in the market for 20 years, so clearly there's no dearth of options in the pre-owned car market. However, given the current push for stringent emission standards and the upcoming scrappage policy, it would be ideal to get a model that's not older than 7 years old.

Generally, an SUV like the Mahindra Scorpio is used in India either for long-distance driving or driving on unpaved terrains. So, it's possible such SUVs might not be in the best possible condition. So, it's ideal to check the condition of your vehicle thoroughly before buying it.

You can get a good 2015-16 Mahindra Scorpio, with decent mileage for around Rs. 7-10 lakh.



The Mahindra Scorpio has been in the market for years, so you will get a lot of options with regards to pricing. Right from as low as Rs. 1.5-2 lakh for a 2005-2006 BS3 compliant model, going up all the way to Rs. 17-18 lakh for a BS6 compliant 2020 Scorpio. However, you can get a good 2015-16 Mahindra Scorpio, with decent mileage for around Rs. 7-10 lakh.

The Mahindra Scorpio can also be a good bet if you are looking for an affordable 4x4 model. However, Mahindra stopped offering the feature before it switched to BS6 emission norms a few years ago. But, you can get a 4x4 Scorpio made between 2012 and 2014 for anywhere between Rs. 4 lakh to Rs. 6 lakh.

