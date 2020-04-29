Porsche 911 Gets Mildly Updated For Model Year 2021

The Porsche 911 has come a long way since its inception and the focus has not only been to hone its performance, but also to make it more appealing to look at that in-turn increase its aspirational value. The 2021 model year Porsche 911 has also received some changes including a new paint job and new interior trims that add a retro charm to the model.

It will only be available in Carrera models and will get quilted seats and central panels at the front and rear.

On the inside, the 2021 Porsche 911 will get a retro-looking leather package which will remind you of the original 911 Turbo. It will only be available of Carrera models and will get quilted seats and central panels both at the front and rear. Also on offer will be quilted door pads and other leather trims from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur division. In the Coupe model, there is also an option of the lightweight and noise-insulated glazing reducing kerb weight by over 4 kg. The new Python Green exterior hue is also part of the latest updates, along with the Ambient Light Design Package with seven selectable colours.

Porsche has also launched the seven-speed manual version in Europe without any additional cost on these base models. However, it will be available only with the Sport Chrono Package which now also has a digital tyre temperature indicator in the instrument cluster borrowed from the mighty 992 Turbo S. These will be available on U.S spec models as well. It will show the colour blue when the tyres are cold and white when the rubber has reached the optimal temperature to provide the best possible grip on the surface.

