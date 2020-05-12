As per the company's website, India will only get the coupe version of the Porsche 911 Turbo S

Porsche India has opened the order books for the much-anticipated 911 Turbo S. Essentially a more potent version of the sports car, the Porsche 911 Turbo S has been priced in India at ₹ 3.08 crore (ex-showroom, India) as per the carmaker's online configurator. Interested customers can visit Porsche India's official website and customise the car according to their liking, and even book it online. And your selected dealer will get in touch with you for further procedures. However, given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Porsche will be postponing the launches for the 2020 calendar year, so we do not expect the deliveries to start before the end of 2020.

Compared to the previous-gen model, the car is now wider by up to 45 mm, and the chassis itself has been lowered by 10 mm, to offer better driving dynamics. The car comes with the signature 911 silhouette with LED headlamps, large air intakes, 20-inch wheels (optional 21-inch alloys), large rear spoiler, and a range of other customisation options. With the controlled cooling air flaps up front and the new bigger wing at the rear, the 911 Turbo S now generates up to 15 per cent more downforce.

Interested customers can visit Porsche India's official website and customise their 911 Turbo S, before booking it online

Inside, the car comes with a sporty-looking cabin, featuring full leather interior and carbon trim combined with light silver accents. The dashboard layout also offers a new 10.9-inch centre touchscreen display and some of the standard features like - GT Sports steering wheel, sport Chrono package with Porsche track precision app and a Bose surround sound system. The car also gets an 18-way adjustable sports seats.

Powering the Porsche 911 Turbo S is a 3.8-litre, 6-cylinder, twin-turbocharged petrol engine that is tuned to churn out 641 bhp at 6,750 rpm and develops a peak torque of 800 Nm at 2,500-4,000 rpm. The engine is mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels. The 911 Turbo S can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.7 seconds, while 0 to 200 kmph is achieved in 8.9 seconds before the car reaches the top speed of 330 kmph.

