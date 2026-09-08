Porsche Cayenne Electric India Launch On September 30: All You Need To Know

Porsche is all set to launch its much-anticipated Cayenne Electric in the Indian market. The brand had announced the prices earlier last year, starting at Rs 1.77 crore (ex-showroom). Now, it has announced that the SUV will enter the Indian market on September 30. The SUV will be offered in two variants: Standard and Turbo Electric.

For starters, the SUV measures 4,985mm in length, 1,980mm in width and 1,674mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,023mm. In terms of looks, being an electric SUV, the Cayenne Electric gets rid of the conventional grille and features a redesigned bumper.

The bumper forms part of the fascia, with a closed panel replacing the grille. Furthermore, the lower half of the front bumper gets blacked-out air vents to aid airflow and help maintain the battery temperature.

However, the overall fascia is not entirely new, as it retains some elements from its ICE sibling, such as the headlight design, air vents and bonnet.



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At the side, the SUV retains the same silhouette as the outgoing model. However, it now gets 20- to 22-inch alloy wheel options. The wheels feature an aerodynamic design that helps improve the overall range.

The rear features a heavily redesigned, much sharper taillight setup connected by a thin LED light bar. The lower section of the rear bumper gets a thick, blacked-out diffuser.

Inside, it gets a simplistic layout, with the centre console featuring almost no physical buttons and a wide storage area underneath the infotainment system. Talking about the screens, it gets a 14.5-inch curved infotainment touchscreen and, depending on the option, a 14.9-inch passenger display and an augmented-reality head-up display. For an immersive experience, it gets a 14-speaker Bose sound system, while a 20-speaker Harman Kardon system can also be opted for.

For more convenience, the Cayenne gets features such as four-zone climate control, front ventilated seats and a panoramic sunroof. The range-topping option gets 18-way electrically adjustable front seats, while the standard setup gets eight-way adjustment.

Powering the SUV is a 113 kWh battery paired with dual electric motors, which send power to all four wheels through an all-wheel-drive setup. There are two variants on offer. The Standard model gets a claimed range of 642 km, while the sportier Turbo Electric model offers a maximum range of 623 km. The SUV rides on adaptive air suspension as standard, with rear-wheel steering available as an option. To make the charging setup hassle-free, the Cayenne Electric is also the first Porsche to be offered with an optional 11 kW wireless charging system.



Depending on factors such as speed, temperature and battery charge level, the Cayenne Electric can recover up to 600 kW of energy through regenerative braking. The brand says its recuperation capability is comparable to that of Formula E cars, with the electric motors handling up to 97 percent of the braking.

The Standard model produces 402 bhp and 835 Nm of peak torque. There is also the Turbo Electric variant, which churns out up to 1,140 bhp and 1,150 Nm of peak torque. The Standard model does 0-100 kmph in 4.8 seconds and has a top speed of 230 kmph. Meanwhile, the Turbo Electric model does 0-100 kmph in 2.5 seconds and has a top speed of 260 kmph.