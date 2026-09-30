Porsche Cayenne Electric Launched At Rs 1.77 Crore

Porsche India has launched the Cayenne Electric twins, the Cayenne Electric and Cayenne Turbo Electric, in India at a starting price of Rs 1.77 crore and Rs 2.27 crore (ex-showroom), respectively.

The launch expands its luxury SUV line-up with two fully electric variants. Both models feature a 113 kWh gross battery pack, dual electric motors and all-wheel drive, while the Turbo Electric adds a more powerful powertrain and additional chassis equipment.

Powertrain And Performance

Both SUVs are powered by a 113 kWh battery paired with dual electric motors, which send power to all four wheels through an all-wheel-drive setup. The standard model has a claimed range of 642 km, while the sportier Turbo Electric offers a maximum range of 623 km.

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The Cayenne Electric produces 402 bhp and 835 Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the Turbo Electric produces up to 1,140 bhp and 1,500 Nm of peak torque. The standard model accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 4.8 seconds and has a top speed of 230 kmph. The Turbo Electric claims a 0-100 kmph time of 2.5 seconds and a top speed of 260 kmph.

The Cayenne Electric is also the first Porsche to be offered with an 11 kW wireless charging system, which will be available as an option at a later date.

Depending on conditions such as speed, temperature and battery charge level, the Cayenne Electric can recover up to 600 kW of energy through regenerative braking. Porsche says its recuperation capability is comparable to that of Formula E cars, with the electric motors handling up to 97 percent of the braking.

Chassis And Equipment

Both variants use permanent-magnet synchronous motors on the front and rear axles and come with four-wheel drive. Adaptive air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management is standard, with five ride-height positions. Rear-wheel steering is available as an option.

The Turbo Electric gets additional performance hardware, including Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus and a Sport Chrono Package with Push-to-Pass and Track Endurance Mode. It also features 10-piston front and four-piston rear brake calipers.

Both SUVs are equipped with ParkAssist with 2D Surround View, Automatic Parking, Lane Change Assist, Intersection Assist, and Warn and Brake Assist.



Porsche Cayenne Electric: Exterior Design

The SUV measures 4,985mm in length, 1,980mm in width and 1,674mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,023mm. As an EV, the Cayenne Electric does away with the conventional grille and features a redesigned bumper.

The bumper blends into the fascia, with a closed panel replacing the grille. The lower section of the front bumper gets blacked-out air vents to aid airflow and help maintain battery temperature.

Overall, the fascia is not entirely new, as it retains some elements from its ICE sibling, including the headlight design, air vents and bonnet.

The SUV retains the same silhouette as the outgoing model. However, it now gets 20- to 22-inch alloy wheel options. The wheels feature an aerodynamic design that helps improve the overall range.

At the rear, the SUV gets a heavily redesigned and sharper taillight setup connected by a thin LED light bar. The lower section of the rear bumper gets a thick, blacked-out diffuser.

Porsche Cayenne Electric: Interior And Features

Inside, the Cayenne Electric features a minimalist layout, with the centre console featuring almost no physical buttons and a wide storage area underneath the infotainment system.

It gets a 14.5-inch curved infotainment touchscreen and, depending on the options selected, a 14.9-inch passenger display and an augmented-reality head-up display.

For an immersive audio experience, it gets a 14-speaker Bose sound system, while a 20-speaker Harman Kardon system is also available as an option.

For added convenience, the Cayenne gets features such as four-zone climate control, front ventilated seats and a panoramic sunroof. The range-topping variant gets 18-way electrically adjustable front seats, while the standard setup gets eight-way adjustment.