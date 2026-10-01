Porsche Cayenne Electric Sold Out In India For 2026; Healthy Demand For 1000+ BHP Turbo Variant

There's certainly no skepticism among Porsche lovers in India, as they have snapped up all available units of the just-launched Cayenne Electric with glee. Speaking to car&bike at the launch of Porsche’s third all-electric model in India, Ashutosh Dixit, Head of Porsche India, said the Cayenne Electric is sold out in the country till early next year. The luxury brand has now started accepting orders for the second and third quarters of 2027.

The Cayenne Electric made its India debut on September 30, and is offered in Standard and Turbo variants. Dixit also revealed that the Turbo Electric accounts for 40 per cent of bookings, priced at Rs 2.27 crore (ex-showroom). The standard model is priced at Rs 1.77 crore (ex-showroom).

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Just to recap, the Cayenne Electric is available in Standard and Turbo forms, with both variants getting a 113 kWh battery and dual electric motors driving all four wheels. The standard Cayenne Electric produces 402 bhp and 835 Nm, which climbs to 435 bhp when Launch Control is activated. It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.8 seconds and has a top speed of 230 kmph. Porsche claims a range of up to 642 km.

The Turbo Electric, meanwhile, belts out 844 bhp and 1,360 Nm normally, and up to 1,140 bhp and 1,500 Nm with Launch Control. It can complete the 0-100 kmph run in 2.5 seconds and has a 260 kmph top speed. Its claimed WLTP range is 623 km.

Both versions feature 800-volt electrical architecture and can accept DC charging of up to 400 kW. When charging at max capacity, Porsche says a 10-80 per cent charge takes just 16 minutes, while a 10-minute charging session can add up to 325 km of range. AC charging is supported at up to 22 kW.

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The Cayenne Electric measures 4,985mm in length, 1,980mm in width and 1,674mm in height, with a 3,023mm wheelbase. It comes with 20-inch alloy wheels as standard, while buyers can specify wheels measuring up to 22 inches. In addition to the 781-litre boot space, there is also a 90-litre frunk under the bonnet.

The Cayenne Electric gets a 14.5-inch curved ‘Flow’ infotainment touchscreen, while the options list includes a 14.9-inch passenger display and an augmented-reality head-up display. A 14-speaker Bose sound system is standard, with a 20-speaker Harman Kardon setup available as an option. The Turbo Electric also gets powered adjustment for the rear seats, in addition to the electrically adjustable front seats.

As with other Porsche models, buyers can customise the Cayenne Electric extensively, with a wide range of exterior colours, wheel designs, interior themes and other options available.