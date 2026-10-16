Porsche Mission S Concept Previews New Mid-Engined Sports Car

Porsche has unveiled the Mission S, a vision model that previews the German automaker’s evolving design language and its plans to expand its sports car portfolio. Revealed in New York on October 15, 2026, the concept forms part of the company’s ‘Sportwagenschmiede ’35’ strategic realignment.

The Mission S showcases a mid-engined super sports car platform that Porsche intends to position above the 911. According to the company, the platform is being developed as a permanent addition to its customer offering rather than a one-off hypercar. However, Porsche has not disclosed production timelines or technical specifications for the model.



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Porsche Mission S: Exterior Design

The front of the Porsche Mission S features a low, flat nose inspired by the Porsche 911 GT1. It gets round headlights and prominent torpedo-style front fenders, drawing inspiration from the 911. The fenders rise above the bonnet, making them visible from inside the cabin.

The sculpted bodywork and wide stance give the concept a distinct sports car profile. A wraparound design line connects the front and rear light signatures, creating a visual link between both ends of the car.

The side profile is defined by the Mission S’ mid-engined architecture, which allows for a low, distinctive roofline and a pronounced width-to-height ratio. The heavily curved fenders and flowing body surfaces create a muscular appearance, while the roofline draws inspiration from the Porsche 959 and extends towards the rear wing.

The concept also features lightweight wheels inspired by the dial-style design of the Porsche 928, with a focus on reducing weight.

At the rear, the Mission S features an integrated active rear wing and a design influenced by the Porsche 911 GT1. One of its distinctive elements is a cooling arrangement inspired by the Porsche 917 race car, including a fan-style component.

The rear design incorporates flowing surfaces and light signatures connected by the continuous body line, combining functional elements with the concept’s overall styling.

Porsche Mission S: Interior And Features

The Mission S features a minimalist, driver-oriented cabin inspired by historic Porsche sports cars, including the 550 Spyder and the 356. Two defining lines run across the dashboard and doors, creating a cockpit that places the driver deep within the car. The cabin combines traditional switches and buttons with digital displays, retaining physical controls for key functions.

The interior uses a colour scheme of white, grey and red, with finishes including Firn White Metallic, Light Red Metallic, Black Chrome and Special Black.

The highlight of the cockpit is the five-round-instrument layout behind the steering wheel, with an analogue rev counter at the centre. The instrument arrangement adapts to the selected driving mode, with the round instruments repositioning themselves to suit the driving experience. The rev counter also moves closer to the driver in certain modes.

The dashboard features push-pull controls for accessing driving and comfort functions, alongside a redesigned Sport Chrono element that combines analogue styling with digital functionality. A dedicated key holder is positioned to the left of the steering wheel, following a traditional Porsche layout.

Porsche has opted not to include a permanently integrated central infotainment display. Instead, the Mission S features a retractable smartphone holder compatible with MagSafe, allowing the driver's phone to be used for navigation and other information when required.

The My Porsche app provides access to vehicle functions and enables users to customise the appearance of the circular instrument displays with historically inspired designs.

Porsche Plans A Super Sports Car Above The 911

The Mission S represents Porsche’s broader plan to develop a dedicated mid-engined super sports car platform above the 911. The company says the planned offering will draw on its motorsport experience, engineering capabilities and design heritage.

While the concept provides an early indication of the platform’s design direction, Porsche has not announced details about its powertrain, performance figures, dimensions or production schedule.

The Mission S is therefore a preview of the brand’s future sports car strategy, with further details about a potential production model yet to be confirmed.

