Porsche Mission S Concept Teased Ahead Of October 15 Debut

Porsche is developing a new sports car above the 911, with the Mission S Concept set to debut on October 15. As the brand confirmed during its 2026 Capital Markets Day, the new mid-engined platform will sit at the top of its sports car range and could underpin more than one model, given that a ‘model line’ was referred to by the brand. The latest teaser offers a first look at the concept’s instrument cluster, though Porsche is yet to reveal details about its powertrain.

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Porsche Mission S Concept: What We Know So Far

The latest teaser focuses on the instrument cluster, which combines physical and digital elements. The display features ‘Mission S’ beneath the tachometer, which comes to life as the car shifts from Park to Drive. The animation then shows the car accelerating in first gear, with the rev counter climbing towards an 8,000rpm redline. The Park and Drive indicators mean an automatic gearbox, potentially Porsche’s PDK dual-clutch transmission.

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An earlier teaser showed the car’s LED headlights, rear wing and a sloping silhouette, but Porsche has not revealed enough of the exterior to conclude its design. The Mission X electric concept, shown in 2023, could offer some clues.

Porsche Capital Day 2026 Takeaways

Porsche is also gearing up for several other changes to its line-up as revealed on the Capital Markets Day. The company plans to introduce the internal-combustion-engine (ICE) replacement for the Macan in 2028, with both internal-combustion and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrains.

Porsche is also looking to raise the average selling price of its top-of-the-range models by 20 per cent in the medium term. Alongside this, it is exploring the possibility of a D-segment SUV positioned above the Cayenne, which would sit at the top of its SUV range if it reaches production.

More details about the Mission S Concept, including its powertrain and the possibility of a production model, will unfold when Porsche pulls the covers off it on October 15.