Porsche To Resume Production In Germany From May 4, 2020

Porsche has announced that it will restart production from May 4, 2020, at its German plants, located in Zuffenhausen and Leipzig. The Stuttgart-based sports car maker says that all necessary precautions have been taken to guarantee the highest possible safety for employees and to ensure production can be gradually increased to full capacity. For now, employees will resume work in stages. Earlier this week, Porsche's parent company, Volkswagen too announced resuming work at its biggest factory in Wolfsburg, Germany, with 8,000 workers.

Commenting on the development, Albrecht Reimold, Member of the Executive Board for Production and Logistics at Porsche AG, "The restart is an important signal for our employees as well as for our customers. We have monitored and analysed the situation very carefully from the get-go and adapted processes in a flexible way. Now is the right time to look forward with optimism and to resume work, with the appropriate precautions in place."

Porsche says that a comprehensive catalogue of measures has been approved for the two Porsche factories

The company says that a comprehensive catalogue of measures has been approved for the two Porsche factories. For example, employees are required to observe a minimum distance of 1.50 metres, follow basic rules of conduct and to wear a face mask in defined areas. Furthermore, in addition to the protection of all employees, the measures are also designed to enable the resumption of an orderly and efficient production in the shortest time possible. As for some of the other measures that Porsche had implemented, like work from home, for other employees that are not directly linked to the production, will remain in force until further notice. Meetings too will continue to be conducted via video or telephone conference, and the ban on business travel too remains in place.

Porsche had initially suspended production at its two factories from March 21, 2020, for an initial period of two weeks and announced that it would continuously reassess the situation. Due to bottlenecks in the global supply chain, the factories have remained closed for a total of six weeks.

