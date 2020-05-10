Production-Ready 2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted For The First Time

The new Thar is expected to be launched in the market once the lockdown ends.

The big lull owing to Coronavirus pandemic has ensured that many big-ticket launches in the Indian Automobile Industry are waiting in the wings. The much-awaited next generation of the Mahindra Thar is one of them. The test mule of the car has been spotted several times on Indian roads in the last few weeks. In a latest spy shot a production ready version of the Thar has been seen which reveals crucial design and ergonomic details about the SUV. This is a hard top version of the car but we do know that a soft top version is also on the way.

Unlike before, the new Thar will get front facing rear seats that will get fixed headrests. The car has been spotted in the signature red colour and elements like halogen headlamps, five-spoke alloy wheels, a changed bumper, wing mirrors and fender mounted turn indicators are clearly visible. The boxy silhouette associated with the car is even more evident now and a passenger side footrest can also be seen. And while they're not clearly visible in this latest picture the new Thar is also expected to get daytime running LEDs along with the headlamps as well as LED tail lamps. What we do know is that the SUV gets its spare wheel mounted on the rear door. Also read: 2020 Mahindra Thar Spotted Testing During Lockdown The SUV gets its spare wheel mounted on the rear door.

When launched the cabin of this new-generation Thar is also expected to get a massive upgrade. A touchscreen infotainment system, auto climate control, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors and speed alert system are all expected to make the cut. Some earlier spy shots of the car have also revealed that unlike before the new Thar will get front facing rear seats that will get fixed headrests. When it comes to engine options the choice on the new Thar could be between the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mStallion engine and the 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine. Both engines are expected to come with a six-speed manual gearbox.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.