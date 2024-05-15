Production-Spec Kia EV3 Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut

Images of the production-ready Kia EV3 electric SUV have surfaced online ahead of the model’s official debut on May 23, 2024. The images provide an up-close look at the smallest model of the Kia EV family confirming that it will retain the exterior design seen on last year’s EV3 concept with only minor cosmetic changes.

Overall design is unchanged from the concept though a closer look reveals tweaks to elements such as the light clusters, grille and wing mirrors.

Starting with the exterior the EV3 retains almost all the design elements from the concept including the shape of the light clusters, window line and the boxy and squared-out design. Even the alloy wheel design looks to be unchanged. However there are some changes mostly to make the SUV more production friendly. These include revised light cluster internals featuring more production-focused elements, revised bumper designs, more production-spec mirrors and roof rails. There are two variants to pick from – the standard model and the sportier GT Line variant identified by its sportier-looking bumpers, thinner cladding on the doors and blacked-out wheels.

Range-topping GT Line variants get sportier design touches such as sharper bumpers and blacked-out wheels.

The interior follows the template laid out by the EV3 concept though it has been notably toned down. As with other Kia EV series models, the cabin focuses on digitisation with few physical control surfaces on the centre console and a widescreen curved display atop the dashboard housing the instrument cluster and infotainment system.

The cabin is in line with other Kia EV series models with a widescreen panel atop the dashboard and few physical controls on the centre console.

Powertrain details still remain under wraps, though the EV3 is expected to be offered with a choice of battery packs and single and dual-motor powertrain options.

The EV3 is expected to become the new entry model to Kia’s all-electric EV model family and will sit below the likes of the EV5 and EV6.

