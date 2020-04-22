Range Rover Evoque, Land Rover Discovery Sport Now Available As Plug-In Hybrids

Jaguar Land Rover has been looking to bring in electrified cars into the global market and taking a step in this direction, the company has introduced the Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport with plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) technology. Both SUVs come with an electric-only range of up to 66km and CO2 emissions as low as 32g/km.

Badged P300e, both the new Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport plug-in hybrids are based on Land Rover's Premium Transverse architecture, which was designed to support electrification while maintaining the company's signature off-road capability. The new plug-in hybrid P300e models join the existing 48-volt mild-hybrid SUVs.

The electric motor integrated into the rear axle and powered by a 15kWh lithium-ion battery is located below the rear seats

Both the Range Rover Evoque and the Land Rover Discovery Sport are available with the 1.5-litre, 3 cylinder Ingenium engine which is good enough for 197 bhp while the electric motor integrated into the rear axle and powered by a 15kWh lithium-ion battery located below the rear seats punches out 107 bhp. The Evoque can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 6.4 seconds while the Discovery Sport does it in 6.6 seconds. Both can reach speeds of up to 135kmph using electric power alone. At speeds above 135km/h (84mph), the electric motor is decoupled to reduce drag and therefore optimise efficiency, and then seamlessly re-engages when the speed falls below this.

Both the cars get 3 driving modes- Hybrid, EV and Save

The Discovery Sport P300e can travel up to 62km using all-electric power and delivers fuel economy of 1.6L/100km. There are three driving modes to choose from, Hybrid, EV and Save

The new PHEV models are available with a Mode 2 Home Charging Cable which can fully charge the vehicle from a plug socket in 6 hours 42 minutes. For faster charging, the Mode 3 Charging Cable enables customers to plug-in to a 7kW AC domestic wall box or AC public charge points: this enables charging from 0-80 per cent in just 1 hour 24 minutes. The quickest charge times are achieved at 32KW DC, where 0-80 per cent takes just 30 minutes.

Charging the car takes 6 hours and 42 minutes via a home charging cable

While both the models are available in India in the petrol and diesel guise, we expect the plug-in hybrids to join the ranks soon. Considering that Jaguar's first electric car - the IPace will soon be seen in the country, the introduction of plug-in hybrids is a no brainer.

