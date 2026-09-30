Range Rover Sport Electric Breaks Cover, Bookings Open In India
- The SUV joins Range Rover EV and Range Rover GT in the brands’ electric portfolio
- RR Sport EV comes with a claimed range of 609 km
- The SUV can wade through 900 mm deep water
British luxury marque Range Rover is going electric and how. After the flagship Range Rover went all-electric, it is now time for its more dynamic sibling, the Range Rover Sport, to get the same treatment. With this new electric SUV, the brand is promising luxury and capability at the same time just like how it is on the RR Sport petrol. Some key details about the electric SUV have now been revealed and bookings have also been opened for the Indian market.
Built on the company’s MLA-Flex architecture, the Range Rover Electric has a 61 per cent stiffer body structure and 73 mm lower centre of gravity than Range Rover Sport petrols. The look is quite similar to the latter but an aerodynamically-optimised grille and new alloy wheel design contribute up to 16 extra kilometres of driving range, according to the brand. Maximum ground clearance available on the SUV is 263 mm.
Also Read: New Range Rover Electric Revealed: Dual-Motor AWD, 118 kWh Battery, 600 Km Range
The latest Range Rover Sport is powered by a big 118.5 kWh lithium-ion battery and features two 260 kW electric motors. These produce a maximum power of 542 bhp and a peak torque figure of 850 Nm. The brand says in comparison to the Range Rover Electric, torque ramps up 50 per cent quicker here. Using the special dynamic launch mode the Range Rover Sport Electric can go from 0-100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds, while top speed is 200 kmph.
Talking about range, the SUV comes with a WLTP figure of up to 609 km and even the real world figure stands at 533 km. Using a 350 kW DC fast charger it can add up to 220 km range in a mere 10 minutes, or charge from 10-80 per cent in around 22 minutes. An advanced 800-volt electrical architecture provides fast, adaptable split-charging capability on the SUV. The battery comes with an eight-year/1.60 lakh km warranty.
Also Read: Range Rover Sport Twenty Edition Launched at Rs 1.90 Crore
Martin Limpert, Managing Director, Range Rover, said: “It is first and foremost a Range Rover Sport. The seamlessly-integrated electric propulsion system means we’ve been able to unlock new levels of responsiveness and precision, with a uniquely tuned chassis set-up, performance-focused torque delivery, and distinctive sound profiles that ensure our clients enjoy the very best driver engagement in a sporting luxury SUV.”
Some features that contributing in dynamics of the SUV include a uniquely tuned Intelligent Traction Management, virtual all-wheel drive, Dynamic Air Suspension and electronic Active Roll Control. Twin-valve dampers and an all-wheel steering also play their part in providing a sporty drive experience.
The Range Rover Sport electric will be available in Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE, Autobiography and First Edition trims. There will also be a specially curated First Edition finished in Zadar Grey with Satin Wrap, with black contrast roof and 22-inch alloy wheels. The SUV is expected to make its way to the Indian market in early 2027.
Shams Raza Naqvi is a Senior Editor at car&bike and has over 16 years of experience in reviewing automobiles. He loves to spend time with cars and two-wheelers alike and is keen watcher of all the happenings in the Indian auto sector. At car&bike Shams specialises in Hindi as well as Video content including interviews and curated presentations.Read all latest news and reviews from Shams Raza Naqvi →
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