Range Rover SV Sawai Collection Launched At Rs 4.90 Crore
- All the editions in the Sawai collection get exclusive elements
- SUVs offer high levels of bespoke and personalisation
- This is the third special India collection for the luxury SUV
Range Rover has launched the exclusive Range Rover SV Sawai collection, which takes inspiration from the three culturally rich cities of Jaipur, Jodhpur and Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. The editions feature elements never seen before on the flagship SUV while carrying elements that are integral to the above-mentioned cities. The Sawai collection is limited to just 18 vehicles globally, with six units each of the Sawai Jaipur, Sawai Jodhpur and Sawai Jaisalmer editions respectively. These bespoke editions, which are a tribute to India’s rich architectural heritage, artistry and cultural legacy, are each priced at Rs. 4.90 crore, ex-showroom.
Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India, said: “This collection demonstrates the growing significance of India as both a luxury market and a source of creative inspiration. Through the limitless possibilities of the Bespoke service, we have created vehicles that are deeply connected to Indian culture while remaining unmistakably Range Rover. The success of Range Rover SV Ranthambore and Range Rover SV Masāra editions reinforces the strong appreciation among our clients for highly personalised, culturally inspired expressions of a Range Rover.”
Also Read: New Range Rover Electric Revealed: Dual-Motor AWD, 118 kWh Battery, 600 Km Range
Sawai Jaipur Edition
The edition takes inspiration from the unique façades of the pink city where a rose-tinted exterior is paired with an ecru interior, echoing the terracotta-pink architecture that defines the city. The cabin sees a nice contrast with the use of deep garnet on the steering wheel as well as on the second-row seats, which come with contrasting cushions. The patterns on the seats resemble the jharokhas seen on the city's most famous landmark - Hawa Mahal.
Sawai Jodhpur Edition
The edition draws inspiration from the blue city and its distinctive architectural landscape set against the shifting sands of the Thar Desert. It features a soft-toned blue exterior complemented by bespoke interior detailing, including liberty blue carpets and matching leather-bound finishes. Just like the Jaipur edition, the pattern on the seats here resembles the jaalis (nets) of the famed Mehrangarh fort.
Sawai Jaisalmer Edition
Celebrating the grandeur of Rajasthan's golden city, this edition captures the changing hues of Jaisalmer's sandstone architecture and surrounding desert landscape. A satin golden exterior is paired with a caraway and perlino dual-tone interior, along with a seat pattern that resembles block printing, for which the city is known. All editions run on a 4.4 L V8 Petrol that makes 530 bhp and 750 Nm.
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