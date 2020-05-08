Rapido Launches Person To Person Delivery Service

Rapido, India's largest bike taxi app, has introduced Rapido Box, a new on-demand delivery service where customers can request pick and drop of food, groceries and medicines on the app, from or to another customer. The person-to-person (P2P) on-demand delivery service will enable users to exchange food, groceries or medicines with their family and friends who are not able to step out of their homes for essentials or have run out of certain essential items in times of need. The Rapido app will be the platform of exchange for users to send or call for essentials.

The company will leverage its already existing fleet of riders (called captains) to ensure quick and prompt deliveries across the cities of Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad. The newly launched service will also aim to boost utilization and revenue of the Rapido captains on the road, during the lockdown, the company said in a statement.

"The COVID 19 lockdown has brought mobility to a standstill with restraints in everyday commuting for Indians all across. To ensure there is quick, safe and cost effective exchange of essentials amongst users in these challenging times, we have extended our logistics offering to launch this new on-demand, person-to-person delivery service, which will benefit our customers as well as contribute to the daily earnings of our Captains. We hope that with Rapido Box, people will be able to comfortably help their loved ones in need, without leaving the safety of their homes," said Aravind Sanka, Co-Founder, Rapido.

The base price for the service will be ₹ 35 for 2 km, and ₹ 15 per kilometer after the initial 2 km distance covered. Users will be able to track their orders through an Order Tracking URL which will be shared with them through SMS. In order to avail the service, customers are required to update their existing mobile app.

Rapido has accelerated its existing Rapido-Delivery services to provide for the delivery of essential goods during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. The company has been operating delivery services for many B2B clients for close to 2 years now. Rapido has partnered with other major online groceries portals for delivery of essential goods and is additionally supporting the Delhi Government in delivering essential items like milk and food packets, under the DCPC Node, in underprivileged areas across the city. The company has also partnered with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) COVID-19 Home Delivery Helpline as a delivery service partner in a move to resolve supply-chain challenges amidst lockdown.

