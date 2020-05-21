New Cars and Bikes in India

Rapido Resumes Operations In Over 35 Cities

Following the new guidelines announced by the government for lockdown 4.0, bike taxi operator Rapido has resumed services in 35 cities across India.

Bike taxi operator Rapido has resumed services in 35 cities across India

Highlights

  • Strict safety protocols to be followed by driver partners of Rapido
  • Compulsory use of Aarogya Setu app, sanitisers and face masks
  • Bikes to be sanitised after every trip

Rapido, India's largest bike taxi operator, has resumed operations in over 35 cities across the country, following the new guidelines announced by the government for lockdown 4.0. According to a statement by the bike taxi operator, bike taxi services will be operational in the green and orange zones in these cities only, as the services cannot be extended to the containment zones as per the new lockdown guidelines. According to the company, resumption of services will bring relief to over 3,00,000 driver partners (called Captains by Rapido) that are solely dependent on the bike taxi service for their daily income and livelihood.

Also Read: Rapido Launches Person To Person Delivery Service

According to Rapido, all safety protocols will be followed by the driver partners, and customers will be updated on the status of the bike taxi operator's services across various cities and safety instructions will be given via in-app notifications. All driver partners will have the Aarogya Setu app installed as mandated, and will wear face masks at all times, carry sanitisers, and hair net in addition to the mandatory helmets. The Rapido Captains (driver partners) are asked to maintain personal hygiene and sanitise their bikes at regular intervals, and especially sanitise the pillion seat before taking on customers, in addition to wearing a mask at all times. Captains will also get a checklist of items and declaration that they have to adhere to before accepting rides.

Also Read: Bike Taxi Operator Rapido Limits Services Temporarily

0 Comments

Rapido is providing sanitisers and masks to all the driver partners. In addition, customers will now be provided with mandatory sanitised half helmets, as against full face helmets provided earlier for availing of a ride. Rapido is also providing free cancellation if any of the driver partners or customers come without a mask. After every ride, customers and captains can give feedback about wearing a mask or captains not using sanitiser. Action will be taken against violators, the company said in a statement. Containment areas will also be shown in the Rapido mobile app to make sure, Captains and customers do not pass those areas.

