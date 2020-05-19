Regent NO. 1 Electric Motorcycle Nears Production

The first electric motorcycle from Swedish brand Regent is nearing completion, and it's quite a nice-looking retro-styled motorcycle, with all the modern technology associated with a new electric bike, yet unique in its own way. The Regent NO. 1 (or RGNT NO 1) was first unveiled at the MC Massan Swedish Motorcycle Fair last year, and now it seems the brand is ready with a production model of the motorcycle. The bike was to be launched in May 2020, but it's still not certain if the current coronavirus pandemic has ended up delaying the launch. In any case, latest reports suggest that the bike is almost ready for launch and an announcement is expected soon.

The Regent No. 1 electric motorcycle has a quintessential classic British bike design, but with an electric motor

The RGNT NO. 1 includes a full-colour TFT touchscreen instrument console, and also an innovative anti-theft system, with a geo-fenced alarm system (quite like the anti-theft system on the Revolt RV400). Owners can set the area in which they want the alarm to be activated, so moving the bike around that area will not activate the alarm, but if the bike is moved out of the specified area, a warning will be sent to the dedicated mobile app of the bike.

The Regent NO. 1 electric motorcycle has a claimed range of 150 km, and top speed of 120 kmph

The Regent No. 1 is powered by a rear hub motor which can produced around 11 bhp of power upto 20 bhp, and has a top speed of 120 kmph. The battery is a 72 V and 80 Ah pack, offering 6 kWh capacity, and is said to offer a range of 150 km on a single charge. The bike weighs around 130 kg, and has a steel frame, standard telescopic fork and dual rear shocks featuring chromed out coilover springs. The 18-inch spoked wheels come standard with disc brakes with ABS and regenerative braking. Pricing is on the high side, at 9,500 Euros (nearly ₹ 7.8 lakh under current exchange rates). More details will be announced when the bike is launched.

