New Cars and Bikes in India

Regent NO. 1 Electric Motorcycle Nears Production

Swedish electric motorcycle brand Regent is getting ready with the Regent No. 1 electric motorcycle.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Swedish electric motorcycle Regent NO. 1 is expected to be launched soon

Highlights

  • Swedish electric motorcycle brand ready with first product
  • The Regent NO. 1 has a range of 150 km and top speed of 120 kmph
  • The Regent NO. 1 weighs 130 kg and has a steel frame

The first electric motorcycle from Swedish brand Regent is nearing completion, and it's quite a nice-looking retro-styled motorcycle, with all the modern technology associated with a new electric bike, yet unique in its own way. The Regent NO. 1 (or RGNT NO 1) was first unveiled at the MC Massan Swedish Motorcycle Fair last year, and now it seems the brand is ready with a production model of the motorcycle. The bike was to be launched in May 2020, but it's still not certain if the current coronavirus pandemic has ended up delaying the launch. In any case, latest reports suggest that the bike is almost ready for launch and an announcement is expected soon.

Also Read: Regent NO. 1 Electric Motorcycle To Debut In 2020

hebga324

The Regent No. 1 electric motorcycle has a quintessential classic British bike design, but with an electric motor

The RGNT NO. 1 includes a full-colour TFT touchscreen instrument console, and also an innovative anti-theft system, with a geo-fenced alarm system (quite like the anti-theft system on the Revolt RV400). Owners can set the area in which they want the alarm to be activated, so moving the bike around that area will not activate the alarm, but if the bike is moved out of the specified area, a warning will be sent to the dedicated mobile app of the bike.

hmao7uhg

The Regent NO. 1 electric motorcycle has a claimed range of 150 km, and top speed of 120 kmph

0 Comments

The Regent No. 1 is powered by a rear hub motor which can produced around 11 bhp of power upto 20 bhp, and has a top speed of 120 kmph. The battery is a 72 V and 80 Ah pack, offering 6 kWh capacity, and is said to offer a range of 150 km on a single charge. The bike weighs around 130 kg, and has a steel frame, standard telescopic fork and dual rear shocks featuring chromed out coilover springs. The 18-inch spoked wheels come standard with disc brakes with ABS and regenerative braking. Pricing is on the high side, at 9,500 Euros (nearly ₹ 7.8 lakh under current exchange rates). More details will be announced when the bike is launched.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid- 19 Scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid- 19 Scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid- 19 Scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal Has Covid- 19 Scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
29%
Planning to buy a used car
37%
Planning to buy a bike
24%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
9%
Return To Poll
Return To Poll

Popular Car Models

Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 12.4 - 16 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 8.3 - 12.69 Lakh *
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 7.34 - 11.4 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 6.7 - 11.4 Lakh *
New Hyundai Verna
New Hyundai Verna
₹ 9.31 - 15.1 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
View More
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Lockdown 4.0: Maruti Suzuki Delivers 5000 Vehicles To Consumers
Lockdown 4.0: Maruti Suzuki Delivers 5000 Vehicles To Consumers
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2020 Suzuki Swift Facelift Revealed; Launched In Japan
2020 Suzuki Swift Facelift Revealed; Launched In Japan
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities