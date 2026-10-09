Renault Duster Hybrid ARAI Mileage Revealed; Bookings Open Ahead Of Oct 17 Launch

Renault has officially opened bookings for the much-awaited Duster Hybrid in India. Bookings can be made through the company's official website by paying a token amount of Rs 21,000. Renault claims a fuel efficiency of 29kmpl, which is the highest in the segment.

Powering the SUV is the Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 engine that uses a 1.8-litre petrol engine paired with two electric motors and a 1.4kWh battery pack. The hybrid powertrain produces a combined output of 157bhp and 172 Nm of peak torque. It's paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Also Read: Renault Duster Hybrid India Launch On October 17

Renault states that, during daily city driving, the Duster Hybrid can operate in all-electric mode for up to 80 per cent of the time. According to the company, this can reduce fuel consumption by up to 40 per cent compared with a vehicle powered solely by an internal combustion engine.

The powertrain uses a multi-mode transmission that automatically manages the petrol engine and electric motors according to driving conditions. The SUV can run on electric power under suitable conditions and recover energy during deceleration and braking.

The battery charges while the vehicle is being driven and does not require an external charging source. The system is designed to balance performance and fuel efficiency while enabling transitions between electric and petrol-powered operation.