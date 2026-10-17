Renault Duster Hybrid Launched In India At Rs 16.99 Lakh

Here to potentially cause trouble for the strong-hybrid Maruti Grand Vitara, Victoris and Toyota Hyryder, the Renault Duster Hybrid has finally launched in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 16.99 lakh. The new strong-hybrid powertrain joins the existing 1.0-litre and 1.3-litre turbo-petrol options, promising an ARAI-rated fuel efficiency of 29 kmpl and a range of over 1,400 km.

Also Read: Renault Duster Hybrid: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

The Duster Hybrid is offered in three variants: Evolution, Techno and Emotion.



Variants Price (ex-showroom) Evolution ₹16.99 lakh Techno ₹18.99 lakh Emotion ₹19.49 lakh

All prices ex-showroom, introductory.

The hybrid powertrain brings close to no visual or feature changes over the standard variants, save for the illuminated Duster lettering at the front and a dune brown interior theme. Aside from this, the Duster Hybrid looks identical, with the 'E-Tech Hybrid’ badge being another distinction.

Renault Duster Hybrid: Powertrain

The E-Tech 160 hybrid system combines a 1.8-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine with a 1.4 kWh battery and two electric motors. The output stands at 158 bhp and 208 Nm, with power delivered through an 8-speed automatic transmission. As for performance, Renault claims the Duster Hybrid can go from 0-100 kmph in 9.6 seconds.

With its 50-litre fuel tank and the hybrid tech, Renault claims a fuel efficiency of 29 kmpl (ARAI), higher than the 27.97 kmpl ARAI-rated figure of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder strong hybrids.

The Duster Hybrid can also run in all-electric mode for up to 80 per cent of city driving, according to Renault. The carmaker claims this can reduce fuel consumption by up to 40 per cent compared to a petrol-powered vehicle and 30 per cent when compared to diesel.

Renault Duster Hybrid: How the System Works

Unlike the e-CVT gearbox seen in the Grand Vitara, Victoris and Hyryder, the Duster Hybrid gets a multi-mode automatic gearbox with fixed gear ratios. The system has 6 automatic operating modes, including EV. In Dynamic Hybrid, the petrol engine and electric motors work together to power the wheels.

Electric Motion lets the electric motor propel the SUV while the petrol engine charges the battery. ICE mode relies solely on the petrol engine, while Energy Recovery feeds energy back into the battery through regenerative braking when the car slows down.

The hybrid system does eat into practicality a bit, with boot space dropping to 418 litres from 518 litres in the regular Duster. The added hardware also makes the Hybrid 100kg heavier, tipping the scale at 1,450kg against 1,350kg for the standard variants.

Renault Duster Hybrid: Interior

Compared to the darker interior theme offered on the regular variants of the Duster, the Hybrid derivative introduces a new dune brown cabin with contrasting white stitches found on the seats, door panels and lower section of the dashboard.

Renault Duster Hybrid: Rivals

With the arrival of the hybrid powertrain, Renault is taking the fight to established strong-hybrid rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki Victoris and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It’s a segment where fuel efficiency is a major selling point, and Renault will be hoping the Duster Hybrid has enough up its sleeve to give these well-entrenched players a run for their money. For starters, it's claimed fuel efficiency, as mentioned earlier, is higher than its rivals.

The new powertrain could also prove to be a trump card for Renault in addressing one of the key talking points surrounding the new-generation Duster, that is, the absence of a diesel engine option.