Renault Duster Hybrid vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid: Specifications Compared

Renault has launched the Duster Hybrid, which competes with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid. The Duster claims a fuel efficiency of 29km/l, while the Grand Vitara and the Hyryder share the same powertrain and offer a claimed fuel efficiency of 27.97km/l.

Renault Duster Hybrid vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid: Price and Variants



Renault Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160: Variant-wise prices

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Evolution Rs 16.99 lakh Techno Rs 18.99 lakh Emotion Rs 19.49 lakh

The Renault Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 is available in three variants, with prices ranging from Rs 16.99 lakh for the Evolution to Rs 19.49 lakh for the top-spec Emotion.



Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid: Variant-wise prices

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Delta+ Rs 16.68 lakh Zeta+ Rs 17.97 lakh Zeta+ (O) Rs 18.55 lakh Alpha+ Rs 19.55 lakh Alpha+ (O) Rs 19.62 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid is available in five variants, with prices ranging from Rs 16.68 lakh to Rs 19.62 lakh. It has the lowest starting price among the three SUVs.



Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid: Variant-wise prices

Variant Price (ex-showroom) S Hybrid Rs 17.18 lakh G (O) Hybrid Rs 19.24 lakh V Hybrid Rs 19.99 lakh

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid is available in three variants, with prices ranging from Rs 17.18 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh. It has the highest starting and top-end prices among the three SUVs.



The Duster Hybrid has the most affordable top-spec variant, priced at Rs 19.49 lakh, while the Grand Vitara Hybrid has the lowest starting price of Rs 16.68 lakh. The Hyryder Hybrid sits at the higher end of the price range, with both its starting and top-spec prices exceeding those of the Duster. While the Duster and Hyryder are available in three variants each, the Grand Vitara offers five variants.

Renault Duster Hybrid vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid: Engine and Powertrain Details

Specification Renault Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid Engine displacement 1,789cc (1.8-litre) 1,490cc (1.5-litre) 1,490cc (1.5-litre) Engine configuration 4-cylinder 3-cylinder 3-cylinder Maximum engine power 108bhp 91bhp 91bhp Maximum engine torque 175Nm 122Nm 122Nm Maximum combined system power 157bhp 113bhp 113bhp Electric motor type Traction motor and starter-generator Electric motor AC synchronous motor Maximum motor power 49bhp 79bhp 79bhp Maximum motor torque 208Nm 141Nm 141Nm Battery capacity 1.4kWh NA NA Battery type Lithium-ion Lithium-ion Lithium-ion Transmission AT CVT CVT Drive type 2WD 2WD 2WD Claimed fuel efficiency 29km/l 27.97km/l 27.97km/l

The Renault Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 gets a larger 1.8-litre, four-cylinder engine that produces 108bhp and 175Nm of torque. In comparison, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid use 1.5-litre, three-cylinder engines that produce 91bhp and 122Nm of torque.

The Duster also leads in combined system power, producing 157bhp compared to 113bhp for both rivals. It has a claimed fuel efficiency of 29km/l, marginally higher than the 27.97km/l claimed by the Grand Vitara and Hyryder. However, both rivals feature more powerful electric motors, rated at 79bhp, compared to the Duster's 49bhp motor. All three SUVs feature two-wheel drive.

Renault Duster Hybrid vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid: Dimensions

Specification Renault Duster Hybrid Grand Vitara Hybrid Hyryder Hybrid Length 4,346mm 4,345mm 4,365mm Width 1,815mm 1,795mm 1,795mm Height 1,694mm 1,645mm 1,645mm Wheelbase 2,657mm 2,600mm 2,600mm Ground clearance 212mm 210mm 210mm Boot capacity 372 litres 265 litres 265 litres Fuel tank capacity 50 litres 45 litres 45 litres Seating capacity 5 5 5

In terms of dimensions, the Renault Duster Hybrid is wider and taller than the Grand Vitara Hybrid and Hyryder Hybrid, while the Hyryder is the longest at 4,365mm. The Duster also has the longest wheelbase at 2,657mm, the highest ground clearance at 212mm and a larger 372-litre boot, compared to 265 litres in both rivals. Additionally, it gets a larger 50-litre fuel tank, while the Grand Vitara and Hyryder have 45-litre tanks. All three SUVs offer seating for five.







Renault Duster Hybrid vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid: Features

Renault Duster Hybrid

The Renault Duster Hybrid gets full-LED headlamps on the Techno and higher variants, LED DRLs, LED tail-lamps and a panoramic sunroof. Features include a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster on the Emotion variant, ventilated front seats, six-way electrically adjustable front seats, wireless charging, dual-zone AC and a powered tailgate on the Emotion variant.

Safety equipment includes six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a rear parking camera, rear parking sensors and cruise control.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid

The Grand Vitara Hybrid features LED headlamps, signature LED DRLs, LED tail-lamps and a panoramic sunroof. Its cabin gets a 9-inch infotainment system, a 7-inch TFT display on selected variants, ventilated front seats, an eight-way electrically adjustable driver's seat, a head-up display, wireless charging and automatic AC.

Safety features include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-hold assist, reverse parking assist and ISOFIX child-seat mounts. TPMS, the rear camera and the exact ADAS fitment for the Strong Hybrid variant have not been confirmed.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid

The Hyryder Hybrid gets LED projector headlamps, twin LED DRLs, LED tail-lamps and a panoramic sunroof. Interior features include a 9-inch infotainment system on selected variants, a 7-inch TFT display, ventilated front seats, an eight-way electrically adjustable driver's seat, a head-up display, wireless charging and automatic AC.

Safety equipment includes six airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), hill-hold assist, TPMS and ISOFIX child-seat mounts. A 360-degree camera is available on selected variants, while hill-descent control is limited to the all-wheel-drive (AWD) version.

Overall, the Renault Duster appears to be a better value-for-money option. It offers a comprehensive set of features, more combined system power than the other two SUVs and larger dimensions in most areas. However, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have an advantage in after-sales service, with more extensive service networks than Renault.