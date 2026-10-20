Renault Duster Hybrid vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid: Specifications Compared
- Top-spec Duster Hybrid more affordable than its rivals.
- Duster Hybrid has the biggest battery in its segment.
- Maruti and Toyota offer select features not available on Duster Hybrid.
Renault has launched the Duster Hybrid, which competes with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid. The Duster claims a fuel efficiency of 29km/l, while the Grand Vitara and the Hyryder share the same powertrain and offer a claimed fuel efficiency of 27.97km/l.
Renault Duster Hybrid vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid: Price and Variants
Renault Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160: Variant-wise prices
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Evolution
|Rs 16.99 lakh
|Techno
|Rs 18.99 lakh
|Emotion
|Rs 19.49 lakh
The Renault Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 is available in three variants, with prices ranging from Rs 16.99 lakh for the Evolution to Rs 19.49 lakh for the top-spec Emotion.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid: Variant-wise prices
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Delta+
|Rs 16.68 lakh
|Zeta+
|Rs 17.97 lakh
|Zeta+ (O)
|Rs 18.55 lakh
|Alpha+
|Rs 19.55 lakh
|Alpha+ (O)
|Rs 19.62 lakh
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid is available in five variants, with prices ranging from Rs 16.68 lakh to Rs 19.62 lakh. It has the lowest starting price among the three SUVs.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid: Variant-wise prices
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|S Hybrid
|Rs 17.18 lakh
|G (O) Hybrid
|Rs 19.24 lakh
|V Hybrid
|Rs 19.99 lakh
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid is available in three variants, with prices ranging from Rs 17.18 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh. It has the highest starting and top-end prices among the three SUVs.
The Duster Hybrid has the most affordable top-spec variant, priced at Rs 19.49 lakh, while the Grand Vitara Hybrid has the lowest starting price of Rs 16.68 lakh. The Hyryder Hybrid sits at the higher end of the price range, with both its starting and top-spec prices exceeding those of the Duster. While the Duster and Hyryder are available in three variants each, the Grand Vitara offers five variants.
Renault Duster Hybrid vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid: Engine and Powertrain Details
|Specification
|Renault Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160
|Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid
|Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid
|Engine displacement
|1,789cc (1.8-litre)
|1,490cc (1.5-litre)
|1,490cc (1.5-litre)
|Engine configuration
|4-cylinder
|3-cylinder
|3-cylinder
|Maximum engine power
|108bhp
|91bhp
|91bhp
|Maximum engine torque
|175Nm
|122Nm
|122Nm
|Maximum combined system power
|157bhp
|113bhp
|113bhp
|Electric motor type
|Traction motor and starter-generator
|Electric motor
|AC synchronous motor
|Maximum motor power
|49bhp
|79bhp
|79bhp
|Maximum motor torque
|208Nm
|141Nm
|141Nm
|Battery capacity
|1.4kWh
|NA
|NA
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion
|Lithium-ion
|Lithium-ion
|Transmission
|AT
|CVT
|CVT
|Drive type
|2WD
|2WD
|2WD
|Claimed fuel efficiency
|29km/l
|27.97km/l
|27.97km/l
The Renault Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 gets a larger 1.8-litre, four-cylinder engine that produces 108bhp and 175Nm of torque. In comparison, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid use 1.5-litre, three-cylinder engines that produce 91bhp and 122Nm of torque.
The Duster also leads in combined system power, producing 157bhp compared to 113bhp for both rivals. It has a claimed fuel efficiency of 29km/l, marginally higher than the 27.97km/l claimed by the Grand Vitara and Hyryder. However, both rivals feature more powerful electric motors, rated at 79bhp, compared to the Duster's 49bhp motor. All three SUVs feature two-wheel drive.
Renault Duster Hybrid vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid: Dimensions
|Specification
|Renault Duster Hybrid
|Grand Vitara Hybrid
|Hyryder Hybrid
|Length
|4,346mm
|4,345mm
|4,365mm
|Width
|1,815mm
|1,795mm
|1,795mm
|Height
|1,694mm
|1,645mm
|1,645mm
|Wheelbase
|2,657mm
|2,600mm
|2,600mm
|Ground clearance
|212mm
|210mm
|210mm
|Boot capacity
|372 litres
|265 litres
|265 litres
|Fuel tank capacity
|50 litres
|45 litres
|45 litres
|Seating capacity
|5
|5
|5
In terms of dimensions, the Renault Duster Hybrid is wider and taller than the Grand Vitara Hybrid and Hyryder Hybrid, while the Hyryder is the longest at 4,365mm. The Duster also has the longest wheelbase at 2,657mm, the highest ground clearance at 212mm and a larger 372-litre boot, compared to 265 litres in both rivals. Additionally, it gets a larger 50-litre fuel tank, while the Grand Vitara and Hyryder have 45-litre tanks. All three SUVs offer seating for five.
Renault Duster Hybrid vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid: Features
Renault Duster Hybrid
The Renault Duster Hybrid gets full-LED headlamps on the Techno and higher variants, LED DRLs, LED tail-lamps and a panoramic sunroof. Features include a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster on the Emotion variant, ventilated front seats, six-way electrically adjustable front seats, wireless charging, dual-zone AC and a powered tailgate on the Emotion variant.
Safety equipment includes six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a rear parking camera, rear parking sensors and cruise control.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid
The Grand Vitara Hybrid features LED headlamps, signature LED DRLs, LED tail-lamps and a panoramic sunroof. Its cabin gets a 9-inch infotainment system, a 7-inch TFT display on selected variants, ventilated front seats, an eight-way electrically adjustable driver's seat, a head-up display, wireless charging and automatic AC.
Safety features include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-hold assist, reverse parking assist and ISOFIX child-seat mounts. TPMS, the rear camera and the exact ADAS fitment for the Strong Hybrid variant have not been confirmed.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid
The Hyryder Hybrid gets LED projector headlamps, twin LED DRLs, LED tail-lamps and a panoramic sunroof. Interior features include a 9-inch infotainment system on selected variants, a 7-inch TFT display, ventilated front seats, an eight-way electrically adjustable driver's seat, a head-up display, wireless charging and automatic AC.
Safety equipment includes six airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), hill-hold assist, TPMS and ISOFIX child-seat mounts. A 360-degree camera is available on selected variants, while hill-descent control is limited to the all-wheel-drive (AWD) version.
Overall, the Renault Duster appears to be a better value-for-money option. It offers a comprehensive set of features, more combined system power than the other two SUVs and larger dimensions in most areas. However, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have an advantage in after-sales service, with more extensive service networks than Renault.
Related News
Learn more about Renault New Duster
Popular Renault Models
- Renault
TriberEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.81 - 8.69 Lakh
- Renault
DusterEx-Showroom Price₹ 10.49 - 18.69 Lakh
- Renault
KigerEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.81 - 10.35 Lakh
- Renault
KwidEx-Showroom Price₹ 4.3 - 5.99 Lakh
Latest Cars
- Volvo
EX90Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.26 Crore
- Mercedes-Maybach
S-ClassEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 Crore
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- Kia
SorentoEx-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Toyota
HiluxEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.89 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-21
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- BYD Denza Z9Expected Price₹ 1.8 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-10-21
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- BYD Denza D9Expected Price₹ 90 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-12-16
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Hyundai Bayon Rear Seat, Panoramic Sunroof Revealed In New ImageWith over 200 mm of added length, the Bayon is likely to offer better rear seat space than the smaller and more affordable Venue subcompact SUV.1 min read
- Hero Xtreme 250R Gets Frequency Selective Damping (FSD): What is It?The 2027 Hero Xtreme 250R boasts of segment-first Frequency Selective Damping, or FSD. What is FSD, and how does it work? Here’s a quick explainer.1 min read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Oct 20, 2026Renault Duster Hybrid vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid: Specifications ComparedThe Renault Duster Hybrid claims a fuel efficiency of 29km/l, the highest among the three SUVs.5 mins read
- Updated Hero Xtreme 250R: What’s New?The Hero Xtreme 250R gets a thorough update with a price tag of Rs. 1.98 lakh (Ex-showroom). Here’s a look at all the updates.1 min read
- Axor Agera Full-Face Helmet LaunchedPriced under Rs. 10,000, the new helmet features an aerodynamic spoiler, integrated rear exhaust vent and a range of safety-focused features.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Oct 19, 20262027 Kawasaki Z1100 Launched In India At Rs 12.79 LakhThe new flagship naturally aspirated Supernaked motorcycle gets a 1,099cc inline-four engine, a six-axis IMU and a comprehensive suite of electronic rider aids.1 min read