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Renault Duster Hybrid vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid: Specifications Compared

Sarthak Mahajan 
last published date : 20 October 2026, 12:10 IST
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Renault Duster Hybrid vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid: Specifications Compared
Highlights
  • Top-spec Duster Hybrid more affordable than its rivals.
  • Duster Hybrid has the biggest battery in its segment.
  • Maruti and Toyota offer select features not available on Duster Hybrid.

Renault has launched the Duster Hybrid, which competes with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid. The Duster claims a fuel efficiency of 29km/l, while the Grand Vitara and the Hyryder share the same powertrain and offer a claimed fuel efficiency of 27.97km/l.

Renault Duster Hybrid vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid: Price and Variants


Renault Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160: Variant-wise prices

VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
EvolutionRs 16.99 lakh
TechnoRs 18.99 lakh
EmotionRs 19.49 lakh

The Renault Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 is available in three variants, with prices ranging from Rs 16.99 lakh for the Evolution to Rs 19.49 lakh for the top-spec Emotion.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid: Variant-wise prices

VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
Delta+Rs 16.68 lakh
Zeta+Rs 17.97 lakh
Zeta+ (O)Rs 18.55 lakh
Alpha+Rs 19.55 lakh
Alpha+ (O)Rs 19.62 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid is available in five variants, with prices ranging from Rs 16.68 lakh to Rs 19.62 lakh. It has the lowest starting price among the three SUVs.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid: Variant-wise prices

VariantPrice (ex-showroom)
S HybridRs 17.18 lakh
G (O) HybridRs 19.24 lakh
V HybridRs 19.99 lakh

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid is available in three variants, with prices ranging from Rs 17.18 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh. It has the highest starting and top-end prices among the three SUVs.


The Duster Hybrid has the most affordable top-spec variant, priced at Rs 19.49 lakh, while the Grand Vitara Hybrid has the lowest starting price of Rs 16.68 lakh. The Hyryder Hybrid sits at the higher end of the price range, with both its starting and top-spec prices exceeding those of the Duster. While the Duster and Hyryder are available in three variants each, the Grand Vitara offers five variants.

Renault Duster Hybrid vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid: Engine and Powertrain Details

SpecificationRenault Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Strong HybridToyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid
Engine displacement1,789cc (1.8-litre)1,490cc (1.5-litre)1,490cc (1.5-litre)
Engine configuration4-cylinder3-cylinder3-cylinder
Maximum engine power108bhp91bhp91bhp
Maximum engine torque175Nm122Nm122Nm
Maximum combined system power157bhp113bhp113bhp
Electric motor typeTraction motor and starter-generatorElectric motorAC synchronous motor
Maximum motor power49bhp79bhp79bhp
Maximum motor torque208Nm141Nm141Nm
Battery capacity1.4kWhNANA
Battery typeLithium-ionLithium-ionLithium-ion
TransmissionATCVTCVT
Drive type2WD2WD2WD
Claimed fuel efficiency29km/l27.97km/l27.97km/l

The Renault Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 gets a larger 1.8-litre, four-cylinder engine that produces 108bhp and 175Nm of torque. In comparison, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid use 1.5-litre, three-cylinder engines that produce 91bhp and 122Nm of torque.

Renault Duster Comparison

The Duster also leads in combined system power, producing 157bhp compared to 113bhp for both rivals. It has a claimed fuel efficiency of 29km/l, marginally higher than the 27.97km/l claimed by the Grand Vitara and Hyryder. However, both rivals feature more powerful electric motors, rated at 79bhp, compared to the Duster's 49bhp motor. All three SUVs feature two-wheel drive.

Renault Duster Hybrid vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid: Dimensions

SpecificationRenault Duster HybridGrand Vitara HybridHyryder Hybrid
Length4,346mm4,345mm4,365mm
Width1,815mm1,795mm1,795mm
Height1,694mm1,645mm1,645mm
Wheelbase2,657mm2,600mm2,600mm
Ground clearance212mm210mm210mm
Boot capacity372 litres265 litres265 litres
Fuel tank capacity50 litres45 litres45 litres
Seating capacity555

In terms of dimensions, the Renault Duster Hybrid is wider and taller than the Grand Vitara Hybrid and Hyryder Hybrid, while the Hyryder is the longest at 4,365mm. The Duster also has the longest wheelbase at 2,657mm, the highest ground clearance at 212mm and a larger 372-litre boot, compared to 265 litres in both rivals. Additionally, it gets a larger 50-litre fuel tank, while the Grand Vitara and Hyryder have 45-litre tanks. All three SUVs offer seating for five.


Renault Duster Comparison 1

Renault Duster Hybrid vs Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid: Features

Renault Duster Hybrid

The Renault Duster Hybrid gets full-LED headlamps on the Techno and higher variants, LED DRLs, LED tail-lamps and a panoramic sunroof. Features include a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster on the Emotion variant, ventilated front seats, six-way electrically adjustable front seats, wireless charging, dual-zone AC and a powered tailgate on the Emotion variant.

Renault Duster 1 0 Web 48

Safety equipment includes six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a rear parking camera, rear parking sensors and cruise control.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid

The Grand Vitara Hybrid features LED headlamps, signature LED DRLs, LED tail-lamps and a panoramic sunroof. Its cabin gets a 9-inch infotainment system, a 7-inch TFT display on selected variants, ventilated front seats, an eight-way electrically adjustable driver's seat, a head-up display, wireless charging and automatic AC.

Grand Vitara Image 6

Safety features include six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-hold assist, reverse parking assist and ISOFIX child-seat mounts. TPMS, the rear camera and the exact ADAS fitment for the Strong Hybrid variant have not been confirmed.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid

The Hyryder Hybrid gets LED projector headlamps, twin LED DRLs, LED tail-lamps and a panoramic sunroof. Interior features include a 9-inch infotainment system on selected variants, a 7-inch TFT display, ventilated front seats, an eight-way electrically adjustable driver's seat, a head-up display, wireless charging and automatic AC.

Toyota Hyryder web 13

Safety equipment includes six airbags, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), hill-hold assist, TPMS and ISOFIX child-seat mounts. A 360-degree camera is available on selected variants, while hill-descent control is limited to the all-wheel-drive (AWD) version.

Overall, the Renault Duster appears to be a better value-for-money option. It offers a comprehensive set of features, more combined system power than the other two SUVs and larger dimensions in most areas. However, Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have an advantage in after-sales service, with more extensive service networks than Renault.

# Duster Hybrid# Grand Vitara# Toyota Hyryder# Cars# Comparison# New Cars# Cover Story
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