Renault-Nissan Announce Plan To Deepen Cooperation To Ensure Group's Survival

The reworked Alliance is expected to focus on more systematic divisions of labour

Renault SA, Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors Corp on Wednesday announced details of a new strategy plan pledging to deepen cooperation in developing and producing cars to survive as an automaking group.

The three carmakers are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic which engulfed them just as they were trying to rework their partnership after the arrest in 2018 and subsequent ousting of its chairman and chief architect, Carlos Ghosn.

The reworked alliance will focus on more systematic divisions of labour, with one partner leading for a particular type of vehicle and geography while the others follow.

