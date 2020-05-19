New Cars and Bikes in India

Renault Triber AMT: All You Need To Know

The Triber AMT will be offered in India in three variants- RXL, RXT and RXZ and AMT variants are Rs. 40,000 more expensive than the manual variants.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The Triber AMT was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020

Highlights

  • The Triber AMT will be offered in three variants- RXL, RXT and RXZ.
  • AMT variants are Rs. 40,000 more expensive than the manual variants.
  • It gets a five-speed AMT transmission.

The Renault Triber AMT has been one of the highly anticipated launches of this year ever since the test car was spotted doing rounds in India last year. The Triber has been a runaway success for the French carmaker in India with over 28,000 units being sold in the Indian market and it has outperformed the Kwid and Duster as well to become company's bestseller in India. The AMT or the Easy-R as Renault calls it, is expected to give its sales another shot in the arm, offering the convenience of an automatic. Here's everything you need to know about the new Renault Triber AMT.

0 Comments

Also Read: Renault Triber AMT Launched In India

Renault Triber

4.99 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Renault Triber

  1. Renault has started accepting online bookings for the Triber AMT and it will be available at dealerships for test drives.
  2. The Triber AMT will be offered in India in three variants- RXL, RXT and RXZ
  3. The AMT variants are ₹ 40,000 more expensive than the manual variants. The Triber AMT range starts at ₹ 6.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
  4. The Renault Triber Easy-R AMT will be offered only with the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated BS6 petrol engine that powers the manual variants. It puts out 61 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed AMT gearbox as standard.
  5. It remains identical to the manual variant in terms of design and dimensions, measuring less than four metres in length. It has a tall stance and continues to look modern and contemporary enough featuring the three slat front grille with chrome inserts, tall bumpers, SUV like cladding and skid plate, projector headlamps with the LED daytime running lights (DRLs).
  6. The top-end RXZ variant in the Triber AMT gets 15-inch alloy wheels while lower variants get 14-inchers steel rim wheels as standard fitment.
    bu89kr1g

    The only difference on the inside is the new gear lever.

  7. The Renault Triber is a seven-seater sub-four metre MPV and the interesting but is that it is offered with a detachable mechanism for the last row seats. It allows you to remove single or both seats as per your need and make way for more luggage.
    ha1sjrbs

    The third row of the Triber is modular can be entirely removed with the Easyfix function to get multiple seating/storage layout

  8. The third row is good for adults only for a short commute and the boot space is 84 litres when all seats are in use while it can be expanded to 625 litres.
  9. On the inside, beside the gear lever, there are no changes in terms of design and layout when compared to the manual transmission variant. It gets an 8-inch infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Moreover, it also gets push-button start, USB charging at the front, 12V charges for second and third-row passengers, reverse camera, cooled glove box, climate control, separate air-con control for rear passengers and keyless entry.
  10. In terms of safety feature, the Renault Triber comes with four airbags, three-point seatbelts for all three rows, the mandatory speed alert system, rear parking sensors and seatbelt reminder which sees it comply with the new safety norms.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Renault Triber with Immediate Rivals

Renault Triber
Renault
Triber

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid- 19 Scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid- 19 Scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid- 19 Scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal Has Covid- 19 Scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
29%
Planning to buy a used car
37%
Planning to buy a bike
24%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
9%
Return To Poll
Return To Poll

Renault Triber Alternatives

Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.29 - 5.86 Lakh *
ICML Extreme
ICML Extreme
₹ 6.3 - 9.26 Lakh *
Tata Sumo
Tata Sumo
₹ 7.52 - 8.97 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 9.17 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 10.35 - 14.77 Lakh *
View More
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Lockdown 4.0: Maruti Suzuki Delivers 5000 Vehicles To Consumers
Lockdown 4.0: Maruti Suzuki Delivers 5000 Vehicles To Consumers
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2020 Suzuki Swift Facelift Revealed; Launched In Japan
2020 Suzuki Swift Facelift Revealed; Launched In Japan
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities