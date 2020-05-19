Renault Triber AMT: All You Need To Know

The Renault Triber AMT has been one of the highly anticipated launches of this year ever since the test car was spotted doing rounds in India last year. The Triber has been a runaway success for the French carmaker in India with over 28,000 units being sold in the Indian market and it has outperformed the Kwid and Duster as well to become company's bestseller in India. The AMT or the Easy-R as Renault calls it, is expected to give its sales another shot in the arm, offering the convenience of an automatic. Here's everything you need to know about the new Renault Triber AMT.
- Renault has started accepting online bookings for the Triber AMT and it will be available at dealerships for test drives.
- The Triber AMT will be offered in India in three variants- RXL, RXT and RXZ
- The AMT variants are ₹ 40,000 more expensive than the manual variants. The Triber AMT range starts at ₹ 6.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
- The Renault Triber Easy-R AMT will be offered only with the 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated BS6 petrol engine that powers the manual variants. It puts out 61 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a five-speed AMT gearbox as standard.
- It remains identical to the manual variant in terms of design and dimensions, measuring less than four metres in length. It has a tall stance and continues to look modern and contemporary enough featuring the three slat front grille with chrome inserts, tall bumpers, SUV like cladding and skid plate, projector headlamps with the LED daytime running lights (DRLs).
- The top-end RXZ variant in the Triber AMT gets 15-inch alloy wheels while lower variants get 14-inchers steel rim wheels as standard fitment.
- The Renault Triber is a seven-seater sub-four metre MPV and the interesting but is that it is offered with a detachable mechanism for the last row seats. It allows you to remove single or both seats as per your need and make way for more luggage.
- The third row is good for adults only for a short commute and the boot space is 84 litres when all seats are in use while it can be expanded to 625 litres.
- On the inside, beside the gear lever, there are no changes in terms of design and layout when compared to the manual transmission variant. It gets an 8-inch infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Moreover, it also gets push-button start, USB charging at the front, 12V charges for second and third-row passengers, reverse camera, cooled glove box, climate control, separate air-con control for rear passengers and keyless entry.
- In terms of safety feature, the Renault Triber comes with four airbags, three-point seatbelts for all three rows, the mandatory speed alert system, rear parking sensors and seatbelt reminder which sees it comply with the new safety norms.
