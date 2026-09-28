Renault Triber Turbo Launched at Rs 7.84 Lakh

Renault has launched the 2027 Triber at Rs 5.80 lakh. It is now offered with a new turbo-petrol powertrain. Renault continues to offer two seating configurations, including five-seater and seven-seater layouts. With the new structural enhancements, the Triber weighs 80kg more than the outgoing model.



2027 Renault Triber: Price and Variant Details

Variant Authentic Evolution Techno Emotion* MT ₹5.80 lakh ₹6.73 lakh ₹7.44 lakh ₹8.05 lakh AMT — — — ₹8.52 lakh Turbo MT — ₹7.84 lakh ₹8.53 lakh ₹8.99 lakh

The Renault Triber is available in four variants across three trims. The Authentic, which is the base variant, misses out on the turbo MT and AMT options. Meanwhile, the turbo MT version is offered with the Evolution, Techno and Emotion trims. The AMT is available only with the top-spec Emotion variant.

2027 Renault Triber: Powertrain and Chassis

On the powertrain front, the newly introduced 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 98 bhp and 180 Nm of peak torque. The engine is offered exclusively with a manual transmission.

Renault confirms that the Triber is the first model in India to use the new Renault Group Entry Platform (RGEP). Moreover, the turbo-petrol engine has a claimed fuel efficiency of 21 kmpl.

The chassis has been revised with a new suspension geometry, front and rear anti-roll bars, MTV damper technology and revised braking calibration. Structural enhancements have also been made, while the vehicle has received dedicated dynamics tuning for Indian road conditions. These changes have increased the vehicle's weight, with the new Triber now 80 kg heavier than the outgoing model.

2027 Renault Triber: Interior and Features

Inside, the Renault Triber can be configured in 5-, 6- and 7-seater layouts. On the feature front, it gets an 8-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. For the driver, it features a digital instrument cluster.

It also gets automatic climate control, cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps and a wireless charger. Additionally, it features a push-button start/stop system.

The Triber offers up to 625 litres of boot space with five seats in place. It also has 23 litres of interior storage space and 182mm of claimed ground clearance.

The interior design remains the same as the outgoing model. But the exterior now features an all-LED setup including a LED projector.