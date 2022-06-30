  • Home
  • News
  • Renault Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Prototype SUV In Race To Cleaner Driving

Renault Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Prototype SUV In Race To Cleaner Driving

Renault unveiled a prototype hydrogen fuel cell-powered SUV, as the French carmaker scrambles to catch up with rivals in the race to cleaner driving.
authorBy Reuters
1 mins read
30-Jun-22 06:14 PM IST
Renault Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Prototype SUV In Race To Cleaner Driving banner

Renault unveiled on Thursday a prototype hydrogen fuel cell-powered sports utility vehicle (SUV), as the French carmaker scrambles to catch up with rivals in the race to cleaner driving.
 

Renault said the car, dubbed the 'Scenic Vision', would not be commercially available before 2030-2032. A fully electric version will hit the market in 2024.

A fuel cell vehicle has an electric motor just like an electric vehicle, but the motor is powered by electricity produced through hydrogen, enhancing the battery's range.
 

A 16kW fuel cell will extend the car's range to 800km without recharging, and the battery will be twice as light, resulting in a 75% reduction in carbon footprint compared to a conventional electric model, Renault said.

The Scenic Vision comes as Renault pushes ahead with plans to split its electric vehicle and combustion engine businesses.

A pioneer in electric cars with Japan's Nissan and Mitsubishi at the start of the previous decade, Renault has been eclipsed by pure player Tesla and the ambitions of Volkswagen.

Asian carmakers Toyota and Hyundai already have hydrogen fuel cells cars on the market, while BMW is planning to launch the hydrogen iX5 this year as a small batch series.

Related Articles
Renault Arkana Coupe SUV Spotted Undisguised In India
Renault Arkana Coupe SUV Spotted Undisguised In India
2 months ago
Renault: Expects Higher Production Of Semi-Conductors In Second Half Of This Year
Renault: Expects Higher Production Of Semi-Conductors In Second Half Of This Year
2 months ago
Vivaldi Browser Launches For Renault Android Automotive Cars
Vivaldi Browser Launches For Renault Android Automotive Cars
4 months ago
Renault Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Prototype SUV In Race To Cleaner Driving
Renault Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Prototype SUV In Race To Cleaner Driving
4 months ago

Top trending

1Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
2Maruti Suzuki Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Brezza
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

This Navratri, which car launch are you looking forward to?