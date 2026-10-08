River Indie Electric Scooter Now Available On Flipkart

River Mobility is expanding the reach of the Indie electric scooter beyond its physical dealership network, with the Bengaluru-based company now making it available to book on Flipkart. The Indie will be available on the e-commerce platform from the start of the upcoming Big Billion Days Sale.

Also Read: River Indie Gen 3 Long Term Report: 1 Month, 400 km After

River has been gradually expanding its retail presence since the Indie made its debut in February 2023. The company currently has over 80 stores across 48 cities. With the Flipkart tie-up, buyers can check out the Indie and place a booking online instead of having to visit a River outlet.

Selling two-wheelers through e-commerce platforms isn't new, with brands including Royal Enfield, Bajaj Auto, Suzuki, Yezdi, Vida and more also offering their products online. The online buying process for the Indie will follow a model already used by all of the other two-wheeler manufacturers mentioned. Once a booking is made on Flipkart, it will be passed on to the customer's nearest River dealership. The dealership will then handle the purchase and delivery.

Also Read: River Indie Electric Scooter Crosses 50,000 Units Production Milestone

The River Indie received its latest update in October 2025 with the launch of the Gen 3 version. The update brought new tyres, a redesigned instrument display and improved smartphone connectivity. River also added hill-hold assist, while the company says the riding dynamics were fine-tuned based on feedback from customers.

The Indie runs on a 4 kWh battery paired with an electric motor producing 9 bhp. River claims an IDC-certified range of 163 km, while the scooter has a claimed top speed of 90 kmph. Practicality remains one of the Indie’s main talking points, with 43 litres of under-seat storage along with a 12-litre glove box. This gives the electric scooter a combined 55 litres of storage space.

The River Indie is currently priced at Rs 1.57 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru).