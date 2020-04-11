New Cars and Bikes in India

Rolls-Royce To Make A Render Of Sketches Made By Kids

The competition is an extension of that which is run each year at the Rolls-Royce employees' Family Day Celebration, held in Goodwood, England.

The crab mobile is just an example for kids to design their own cars

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has kick started a 'Young Designer Competition' to provide parents and children with a distraction during the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, Rolls-Royce is calling on aspiring designers up to the age of 16 to design their dream Rolls-Royce of the future. The competition enables designers of the future to let their imaginations and creativity run wild, even while they remain bound to their homes.

The marque's Design team will judge all entries and select an overall winner, who will receive a rendered illustration of their design as well as a chauffeur-driven journey in a Rolls-Royce Phantom for their first day back to school, with their best friend. Runners-up will receive a hand-signed certificate from Torsten Muller-Otvos, the Chief Executive Officer of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

