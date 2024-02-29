Login

Royal Enfield 450 Roadster Spied On Test

Powered by the Himalayan’s Sherpa 450cc mill, the new Roadster 450 will take on the Triumph Speed 400, Hero Mavrick 440 and KTM 390 Duke
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 29, 2024

Highlights

  • New Royal Enfield 450 Roadster Spied
  • Powered by Sherpa 450 mill from the Himalayan
  • Comes with alloy wheels, wide rear tyre and a sporty stance

When Royal Enfield introduced the second-generation Himalayan powered by the new Sherpa 450 mill, it was obvious that other new models would be introduced using the same powertrain. Having said that, a test mule of a new Royal Enfield has been spied on test featuring the Sherpa 450 powertrain. On the styling front, the camouflaged test unit appeared to have a roadster styling with a sharp rake angle, a muscular fuel tank, and an exposed look with minimal use of body panels. In fact, the sleek tail section, round headlamp and up-swept exhaust have been borrowed from the Himalayan.

 

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2024: Royal Enfield Himalayan Is Bike Of The Year


For the underpinning, it seems that the chassis is using the engine as a stressed member keeping the weight in check. For suspension, the motorcycle features a telescopic fork setup at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle appears to be riding on 17-inch wheels at either end and the design of the alloys seems to be similar to the Shotgun 650. The rear tyre has a wide profile, adding to the roadster appeal. Braking will be done with disc brakes at both ends and will be equipped with dual-channel ABS.
 

Coming to the powertrain, it is the same mill from the Himalayan which could receive a different tune, tweaked gearing and also a different final drive ratio to match the characteristics of a roadster. On the Himalayan, the motor is tuned to produce 39.47bhp of max power and 40Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

 

Also Read: Upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 650 And Scram 650 Motorcycles Spied Testing

 


 

While it is too early to predict when the Roadster 450 will be ready, going by the spy images, one can expect the global unveil to happen during EICMA in November. For the pricing bit, expect Royal Enfield to launch the Roadster 450 in the ballpark of Rs 2.3 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh, ex-showroom. On the competition front, the Royal Enfield Roadster 450 will lock horns with the Triumph Speed 400, KTM 390 Duke, and the Hero Mavrick 440.

 

# Royal Enfield# Royal Enfield bikes# Royal Enfield Roadster 450# Royal Enfield Roadster# Roadster 450 spied# Bikes# Cover Story# Two Wheelers
