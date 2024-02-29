Royal Enfield 450 Roadster Spied On Test
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 29, 2024
Highlights
- New Royal Enfield 450 Roadster Spied
- Powered by Sherpa 450 mill from the Himalayan
- Comes with alloy wheels, wide rear tyre and a sporty stance
When Royal Enfield introduced the second-generation Himalayan powered by the new Sherpa 450 mill, it was obvious that other new models would be introduced using the same powertrain. Having said that, a test mule of a new Royal Enfield has been spied on test featuring the Sherpa 450 powertrain. On the styling front, the camouflaged test unit appeared to have a roadster styling with a sharp rake angle, a muscular fuel tank, and an exposed look with minimal use of body panels. In fact, the sleek tail section, round headlamp and up-swept exhaust have been borrowed from the Himalayan.
Also Read: car&bike Awards 2024: Royal Enfield Himalayan Is Bike Of The Year
For the underpinning, it seems that the chassis is using the engine as a stressed member keeping the weight in check. For suspension, the motorcycle features a telescopic fork setup at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle appears to be riding on 17-inch wheels at either end and the design of the alloys seems to be similar to the Shotgun 650. The rear tyre has a wide profile, adding to the roadster appeal. Braking will be done with disc brakes at both ends and will be equipped with dual-channel ABS.
Coming to the powertrain, it is the same mill from the Himalayan which could receive a different tune, tweaked gearing and also a different final drive ratio to match the characteristics of a roadster. On the Himalayan, the motor is tuned to produce 39.47bhp of max power and 40Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
Also Read: Upcoming Royal Enfield Classic 650 And Scram 650 Motorcycles Spied Testing
While it is too early to predict when the Roadster 450 will be ready, going by the spy images, one can expect the global unveil to happen during EICMA in November. For the pricing bit, expect Royal Enfield to launch the Roadster 450 in the ballpark of Rs 2.3 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh, ex-showroom. On the competition front, the Royal Enfield Roadster 450 will lock horns with the Triumph Speed 400, KTM 390 Duke, and the Hero Mavrick 440.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-15992 second ago
The MC20 Cielo “Opera d’Arte” turns the mid-engine sportscar into a work of art featuring a unique geometric pattern livery.
-11454 second ago
Models affected include the BMW 5 Series, 7 Series, i5, i7, X1, X5, X6, X7, XM and the Rolls-Royce Spectre.
-9220 second ago
Toyota has received certification for its e-Drive EV transaxle that forms a part of the drive system of hybrid, all-electric and fuel-cell electirc vehicles.
-8486 second ago
The Creta N Line has a revised face and cosmetic add-ons for a sportier look and may also get some mechanical upgrades
-5595 second ago
Unlike its larger siblings, the Avenger 4xe features a mild hybrid system in place of a plug-in hybrid powertrain
-3121 second ago
Carmakers will be doubling down on SUV launches to cater to the rising demand
-1036 second ago
As per reports, the company has decided to pull the plug on the project and focus on developing generative artificial intelligence.
-865 second ago
The Hyundai Creta facelift was also recently made available at the CSD stores
8 minutes ago
The long-awaited second model line from Ather Energy will be revealed in full at the firm’s Community Day event.
1 hour ago
The battery manufacturing facility will be established at a cost of over Rs 42,000 crore and will supply batteries to Tata Motors and JLR.
1 day ago
The new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 now gets Royal Enfield’s 350cc J-series engine, along with a new frame and other updates. It retains the charm of the iconic Bullet with modern performance.
2 days ago
Is Royal Enfield readying for a double whammy? Two new 650 cc models, the Classic 650 and the Scram 650 have been spied testing together. Looks like 2024 will be yet another happening year for Royal Enfield.
4 days ago
The Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 is now available in Europe
12 days ago
Turkish brand Motosiklet ve Bisiklet AS will be Royal Enfield’s official distributor in the country
26 days ago
Royal Enfield reported a cumulative sales growth of 2 per cent in January 2024 with domestic sales up 4 per cent. Exports, meanwhile, slid 20 per cent year-on-year