New Cars and Bikes in India

Royal Enfield Announces Special Rewards Offer

Royal Enfield has announced that it is offering cash reward of Rs. 10,000 on all motorcycles purchased till May 31, 2020. With this, customers can buy extended warranty along with apparel and accessories.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Royal Enfield will offer a complimentary helmet on the purchase of each motorcycle till May 31, 2020

Highlights

  • Royal Enfield announces rewards program worth Rs. 10,000
  • New bike buyers can pick up apparel & accessories with rewards program
  • Offer valid on new bike purchases before May 31, 2020

With April 2020 being a month to forget for all manufacturers, companies are now actively trying to get their retail sales back up to speed. Royal Enfield has announced an attractive rewards program for every Royal Enfield bike purchased till May 31, 2020. Royal Enfield is offering rewards worth ₹ 10,000 on new bike purchases. You have to make the full on-road payment for the motorcycle before the end of May and you can also pick up apparel and accessories with the rewards offer. The caveat here is that extended warranty is a compulsory part of the rewards program and needless to say, the ₹ 10,000 rewards program cannot be converted into a discount. Oh! And with the purchase of each motorcycle, the dealership will provide a complimentary helmet as well.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Dealerships Re-Open After Lockdown

Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield Bikes

Classic 350

Bullet 350

Classic 500

Thunderbird 350X

Interceptor 650

Himalayan

Continental GT 650

Thunderbird 350

Classic Desert Storm

Thunderbird 500X

Thunderbird 500

Classic Chrome

ougv60lg

(Royal Enfield will provide complimentary helmets with new motorcycle purchase)

Customers who wish to buy apparel and accessories worth more than ₹ 10,000 in rewards, Royal Enfield will offer a flat discount of 20 per cent on all items as well. Royal Enfield announced that the brand's certain dealerships and service centres have re-opened across the country for business. Dealerships will also offer services like test-ride at home, in accordance with maintaining social distancing and hygiene guidelines. Over 120 dealerships across the country are now restarting retail operations. The idea is to push for better sales with attractive offers.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bullet 250, Classic 350 Prices Hiked

0 Comments

Royal Enfield has officially increased the prices for the BS6 version of Bullet 350 and Classic 350 models by ₹ 2,755. This is the first price hike for the BS6 compliant Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Classic 350 motorcycles that were introduced earlier in the year. Apart from the Bullet 350 and Classic 350, the company has also increased the prices for the BS6 Himalayan by ₹ 2,754.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Royal Enfield Classic 350 with Immediate Rivals

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield
Classic 350

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid- 19 Scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid- 19 Scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid- 19 Scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal Has Covid- 19 Scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
29%
Planning to buy a used car
38%
Planning to buy a bike
24%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
9%
Return To Poll
Return To Poll

Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350
₹ 1.65 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
₹ 1.21 - 1.4 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic 500
Royal Enfield Classic 500
₹ 1.78 - 2.4 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X
₹ 1.63 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
₹ 2.65 - 2.86 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
₹ 1.87 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
₹ 2.81 - 2.92 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350
₹ 1.57 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic Desert Storm
Royal Enfield Classic Desert Storm
₹ 1.81 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X
₹ 2.13 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500
₹ 1.9 Lakh *
Royal Enfield Classic Chrome
Royal Enfield Classic Chrome
₹ 1.89 Lakh *
View More
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Lockdown 4.0: Maruti Suzuki Delivers 5000 Vehicles To Consumers
Lockdown 4.0: Maruti Suzuki Delivers 5000 Vehicles To Consumers
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2020 Suzuki Swift Facelift Revealed; Launched In Japan
2020 Suzuki Swift Facelift Revealed; Launched In Japan
Select your City
or select from popular cities