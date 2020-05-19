Royal Enfield Announces Special Rewards Offer

With April 2020 being a month to forget for all manufacturers, companies are now actively trying to get their retail sales back up to speed. Royal Enfield has announced an attractive rewards program for every Royal Enfield bike purchased till May 31, 2020. Royal Enfield is offering rewards worth ₹ 10,000 on new bike purchases. You have to make the full on-road payment for the motorcycle before the end of May and you can also pick up apparel and accessories with the rewards offer. The caveat here is that extended warranty is a compulsory part of the rewards program and needless to say, the ₹ 10,000 rewards program cannot be converted into a discount. Oh! And with the purchase of each motorcycle, the dealership will provide a complimentary helmet as well.

(Royal Enfield will provide complimentary helmets with new motorcycle purchase)

Customers who wish to buy apparel and accessories worth more than ₹ 10,000 in rewards, Royal Enfield will offer a flat discount of 20 per cent on all items as well. Royal Enfield announced that the brand's certain dealerships and service centres have re-opened across the country for business. Dealerships will also offer services like test-ride at home, in accordance with maintaining social distancing and hygiene guidelines. Over 120 dealerships across the country are now restarting retail operations. The idea is to push for better sales with attractive offers.

Royal Enfield has officially increased the prices for the BS6 version of Bullet 350 and Classic 350 models by ₹ 2,755. This is the first price hike for the BS6 compliant Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and Classic 350 motorcycles that were introduced earlier in the year. Apart from the Bullet 350 and Classic 350, the company has also increased the prices for the BS6 Himalayan by ₹ 2,754.

