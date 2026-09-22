Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gets New Signature White Colour, Priced At Rs 2.23 Lakh

Royal Enfield has expanded the Classic 350's colour palette with a new Signature White paint scheme. The latest version brings back the white theme seen on earlier-generation Classic models, but this is the first time the colour has been introduced on the current J-series Classic 350.

The new colour is aimed at buyers looking for a more understated yet distinctive take on the retro roadster. The fuel tank and side panels are finished in white, while black elements on the mudguards, headlamp housing and frame provide contrast. Dark pinstriping and the traditional Royal Enfield and Classic badging further enhance the retro styling. The motorcycle also gets a brown seat and wire-spoke wheels.

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signature White: Price

The Signature White is priced at Rs 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom), placing it alongside the Emerald shade at the top of the Classic 350 range. The new colour is around Rs. 4,850 more expensive than the Stealth Black and Gun Grey versions. Bookings for the new colour are now open.

No Changes To The Engine

There are no mechanical updates with the new colour option. The Classic 350 continues to use the 349cc, single-cylinder J-series engine, producing 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm. The engine is paired with a five-speed gearbox and the recently introduced assist-and-slipper clutch. Braking hardware continues to include disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS.

The Signature White version uses wire-spoke wheels with tubed tyres, while alloy wheels continue to be available on select Classic 350 variants.

With the new colour, Royal Enfield is essentially giving the Classic 350 a fresh visual identity without altering the motorcycle's familiar mechanical package. The timing also comes ahead of the festive season, when colour and variant additions can help manufacturers attract buyers without making major product changes.