Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition Spotted Ahead Of Launch

The Royal Enfield Classic 350 is set to get a new special derivative, with the Gorkha Edition spotted at a dealership ahead of its impending launch. The motorcycle stands out from the rest of the range with a matte military green finish and a few design touches inspired by the Gorkha Rifles.

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The Gorkha Edition is finished in matte military green, while the side panels carry a dedicated Gorkha sticker featuring the crossed khukri motif associated with the Gorkha Rifles. The khukri curved knife is also the traditional knife used by the Gorkha Regiment. In contrast to the matte bodywork, the engine casings and exhaust get a chrome finish. The motorcycle also rides on chrome wire-spoke wheels.

The Gorkha Edition is expected to get an all-LED headlamp, LED pilot lamps and LED turn indicators. It is also likely to carry over the adjustable levers offered on the top-spec Classic 350. The familiar instrument console appears unchanged. It retains the Classic's analogue speedometer with a small MID screen, while a USB Type-C charging port sits underneath the handlebar.

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Aside from the cosmetic changes, there are no expected changes to the mechanical package. The Gorkha Edition will continue to get power from the 349cc J-series single-cylinder engine, which produces 20.2 bhp at 6,100 rpm and 27 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle continues with a dual-cradle frame, 41mm telescopic front forks and preload-adjustable twin rear shock absorbers.

Royal Enfield has not yet officially announced the Classic 350 Gorkha Edition or revealed its price. However, with a production-spec motorcycle already spotted at a dealership, the launch is expected soon. For reference, the standard Classic 350 is currently priced between Rs 1.87 lakh and Rs 2.24 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant. The Gorkha Edition is expected to sit towards the upper end of the range and could command a premium over the existing top-spec version.

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