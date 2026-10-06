Royal Enfield Classic 350 Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 2,000

Royal Enfield has revised the prices of the Classic 350 in India, making all variants more expensive by around Rs. 2,000. The popular retro-styled motorcycle now starts at Rs. 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Redditch variant, while the range-topping Chrome variant costs Rs. 2.26 lakh.

The recently introduced Gorkha Edition has received a smaller price hike of Rs. 1,000 over its launch price and now retails at Rs. 2.12 lakh. The Emerald White Chrome variant, the latest colour addition to the range, has also become more expensive by close to Rs. 2,000 and continues to be the priciest version of the Classic 350.

Royal Enfield Classic 350: Variant-Wise Prices

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Redditch Rs. 1.89 lakh Heritage Rs. 1.96 lakh Heritage Premium Rs. 2.01 lakh Gorkha Edition Rs. 2.12 lakh Signals Rs. 2.12 lakh Dark Rs. 2.21 lakh Chrome Rs. 2.26 lakh

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There are no mechanical changes to the Classic 350 as part of this price revision. It continues to use a 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 20 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox.

The motorcycles have a kerb weight of 195 kg and a seat height of 805 mm. It rides on a 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel combination, with telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. Braking duties are handled by a front disc and rear drum on lower variants, while higher trims get disc brakes at both ends.

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The Classic 350 was updated earlier this year with an assist-and-slipper clutch and a USB Type-C charging port on dual-channel ABS variants. The entry-level Redditch Red with single-channel ABS continues with a conventional clutch and the older charging port.