Royal Enfield Classic 350 Prices Hiked By Up To Rs. 2,000
- Prices increased by around Rs. 2,000 across the range
- Gorkha Edition now costs Rs. 2.12 lakh
- Emerald White Chrome remains the most expensive variant at Rs. 2.26 lakh
Royal Enfield has revised the prices of the Classic 350 in India, making all variants more expensive by around Rs. 2,000. The popular retro-styled motorcycle now starts at Rs. 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Redditch variant, while the range-topping Chrome variant costs Rs. 2.26 lakh.
The recently introduced Gorkha Edition has received a smaller price hike of Rs. 1,000 over its launch price and now retails at Rs. 2.12 lakh. The Emerald White Chrome variant, the latest colour addition to the range, has also become more expensive by close to Rs. 2,000 and continues to be the priciest version of the Classic 350.
Royal Enfield Classic 350: Variant-Wise Prices
|Variant
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Redditch
|Rs. 1.89 lakh
|Heritage
|Rs. 1.96 lakh
|Heritage Premium
|Rs. 2.01 lakh
|Gorkha Edition
|Rs. 2.12 lakh
|Signals
|Rs. 2.12 lakh
|Dark
|Rs. 2.21 lakh
|Chrome
|Rs. 2.26 lakh
Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Bookings Temporarily Halted After Strong Demand
There are no mechanical changes to the Classic 350 as part of this price revision. It continues to use a 349cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine producing 20 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox.
The motorcycles have a kerb weight of 195 kg and a seat height of 805 mm. It rides on a 19-inch front and 18-inch rear wheel combination, with telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. Braking duties are handled by a front disc and rear drum on lower variants, while higher trims get disc brakes at both ends.
Also Read: 2026 Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex Review: The Update That Changes Everything
The Classic 350 was updated earlier this year with an assist-and-slipper clutch and a USB Type-C charging port on dual-channel ABS variants. The entry-level Redditch Red with single-channel ABS continues with a conventional clutch and the older charging port.
Janak’s passion for automobiles was instilled at an early age sketching car and motorcycle designs in his classwork books. He’s currently an assistant editor at car&bike, where he can be spotted doing what he loves the most, riding, writing and reviewing about motorcycles and anything that has an engine strapped to it. Before his journalism career, he has worked at a car performance and modification shop and has also contributed to wrenching on cars and motorcycles. In his free time, he enjoys keeping his riding gear clean, building scale models of boats, and of course, riding and driving his motorcycles and cars.Read all latest news and reviews from Janak Sorap →
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