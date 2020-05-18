Royal Enfield Dealerships Re-Open After Lockdown

New Cars and Bikes in India

Royal Enfield has announced re-opening of dealerships and stores

Highlights

  • Service Centres and stores will be re-opened where permitted
  • Customers are advised to contact the dealership for an appointment
  • Royal Enfield looking to introduce new models later this year

Royal Enfield has announced that the brand's certain dealerships and service centres have re-opened across the country for business. All Royal Enfield dealerships had been closed down after the countrywide lockdown was announced on March 25. The lockdown has since been extended three times with the Lockdown 4.0 now extended till May 31, 2020, but with relaxed regulations, giving power to states and union territories to delineate red, green and orange zones as per the COVID-19 situation. But these relaxations will have to take into consideration the parameters shared by the union health ministry.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Sold 91 Motorcycles In April 2020

Royal Enfield shared on social media, that the brand's dealerships are now open, welcoming back customers with the "highest standards of hygiene and every precaution". However, customers are advised to call a Royal Enfield dealership for appointments before planning a visit. And re-opening of service centres and stores will also depend on local jurisdiction, where they are permitted to do so, Royal Enfield said.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Extends Warranty & Free Services To Customers

"Request you to call your nearest Royal Enfield dealership for appointments before planning your visit. As a safety measure and in compliance with government lockdown rules the opening of service centres and stores are basis local jurisdiction.We look forward to hitting the road with you again," the post on Royal Enfield's Instagram handle said.

Also Read:

0 Comments

Like the rest of the automotive and two-wheeler industry, Royal Enfield has also been affected by the countrywide lockdown announced due to the global coronavirus pandemic. Royal Enfield has started rolling out updated BS6 models across its product line-up, but sales have yet to pick up with the lockdown in place. Royal Enfield is also getting ready to launch new models, sometime in late 2020, and early 2021. With the partial ease of curbs, Royal Enfield will be looking to re-start operations, both at the dealership level, as well as its manufacturing facilities.

