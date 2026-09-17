Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Launched in Europe and UK; Receives New Parachute White Colour
- New Parachute White colour joins Flea Green and Storm Black
- Priced at Rs 2.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru)
- Now available in Europe and UK
Royal Enfield's Flying Flea electric mobility brand has now officially marked its entry in Europe and UK with C6. Priced at EUR 5,990 (Rs 6.58 lakh) and GBP 5,300 (Rs 6.78 lakh) in the UK, and will be initially available in five cities, London, Paris, Rome, Berlin and Barcelona, The C6 will be available in three colourways that include Flea Green, Storm Black and the newly launched Parachute White, while deliveries are expected to begin in October.
The new colour option, Parachute White, is also offered in India as it joins the existing colour options offered for the C6. The motorcycle is priced at Rs 2.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and is currently available for purchase only in Bengaluru.
The new Parachute White finish gives the C6 a predominantly white body, contrasted by black elements around the battery and other components. Blue detailing on the motorcycle, including the seat and handlebar grips, adds another contrasting element to the design. Apart from the new shade, there are no mechanical or feature changes on the motorcycle.
The Flying Flea C6 continues to use a 3.91 kWh battery paired with a 15.4 kW electric motor. The motorcycle has a claimed IDC range of 154 km and a top speed of 115 kmph. The C6 comes with a 3.5-inch circular TFT display, connected technology and a distinctive girder-style front fork, which contributes as a key part of its design.
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