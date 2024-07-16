Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Royal Enfield is all set to launch the Guerrilla 450 in India today, at an event in Spain, slated to begin at 11:30 PM IST. The motorcycle will be the second motorcycle to be built on the Himalayan 450’s platform, although it is expected to feature a largely different design. It will be powered by the Sherpa 450 liquid-cooled engine from the Himalayan 450. The motorcycle is expected to be priced from Rs 2.30 to Rs 2.45 lakh in India.

The Guerrilla 450’s design is expected to be along the lines of a neo-retro roadster with styling cues such as a round headlamp, a swooped-up seat, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The rear end of the motorcycle is designed similarly to the Himalayan 450, with a similar-looking mudguard, no tail lamp, and what looks like the same set of indicators with integrated brake lights.

The Guerrilla 450's design will be along the lines of a neo-retro roadster (Image Credits: Drivespark)

The Guerrilla will feature a telescopic front fork setup and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes on both ends. The bike will be shod with tubeless street-spec tyres. The motorcycle is also expected to feature a low seat height and less ground clearance compared to the Himalayan.

The liquid-cooled 452 cc engine churns out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm on the Royal Enfield Himalayan. We expect the engine to be offered in a similar state of tune on the Guerrilla 450 and hence deliver a similar peak power and peak torque output. However, expect a few tweaks to the gearing and ECU mapping. The six-speed gearbox is also expected to be retained.



