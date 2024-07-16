Login
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The Guerrilla 450 will be the second motorcycle to be built on the Himalayan 450’s platform
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 16, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

    Royal Enfield is all set to launch the Guerrilla 450 in India today, at an event in Spain, slated to begin at 11:30 PM IST. The motorcycle will be the second motorcycle to be built on the Himalayan 450’s platform, although it is expected to feature a largely different design. It will be powered by the Sherpa 450 liquid-cooled engine from the Himalayan 450. The motorcycle is expected to be priced from Rs 2.30 to Rs 2.45 lakh in India. 

     

    Also ReadRoyal Enfield Guerrilla 450: Price Expectation
     

    The Guerrilla 450’s design is expected to be along the lines of a neo-retro roadster with styling cues such as a round headlamp, a swooped-up seat, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The rear end of the motorcycle is designed similarly to the Himalayan 450, with a similar-looking mudguard, no tail lamp, and what looks like the same set of indicators with integrated brake lights.

     

    Also ReadRoyal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launch Tonight: What To Expect

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

    The Guerrilla 450's design will be along the lines of a neo-retro roadster (Image Credits: Drivespark)

     

    The Guerrilla will feature a telescopic front fork setup and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes on both ends. The bike will be shod with tubeless street-spec tyres. The motorcycle is also expected to feature a low seat height and less ground clearance compared to the Himalayan.

     

    Also ReadSiddhartha Lal Teases New Royal Enfield Guerrilla
     

    The liquid-cooled 452 cc engine churns out 39.5 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 40 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm on the Royal Enfield Himalayan. We expect the engine to be offered in a similar state of tune on the Guerrilla 450 and hence deliver a similar peak power and peak torque output. However, expect a few tweaks to the gearing and ECU mapping. The six-speed gearbox is also expected to be retained.


     

    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

    Research More on Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

    Expected Price : ₹ 2.4 - 2.6 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Jul 17, 2024

    Popular Royal Enfield Models

