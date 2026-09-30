Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Bookings Temporarily Halted After Strong Demand
- Bookings halted after six months of stock sold out
- Himalayan 440 priced at Rs 2.29 lakh, ex-showroom
- Bookings to reopen after production is increased
Royal Enfield has temporarily halted bookings for the Himalayan 440 in India, just weeks after launching the motorcycle. The company says demand has exceeded its initial expectations, with around six months of planned stock already accounted for.
Launched on September 2 at Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the Himalayan 440 effectively brings back the original Himalayan’s design with the newer Scram 440’s powertrain. It was also positioned as a simpler and more affordable alternative to the Himalayan 450.
The motorcycle uses the Scram 440’s 443cc air/oil-cooled single-cylinder engine, producing 25.4bhp and 34Nm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox, giving it an additional ratio over the discontinued Himalayan 411.
According to Royal Enfield, the response to the Himalayan 440 has been significantly stronger than anticipated. The company has therefore decided to pause fresh bookings while it prioritises deliveries for customers who have already placed orders.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Review: Better Than the 450?
Royal Enfield says it is working to increase production capacity for the Himalayan 440, with bookings expected to reopen once additional capacity is available. The company has not specified when that will happen.
carandbike is not merely another name in the world of automotive web sites. We bring together the best from the world of both, cars and bikes. New cars, used cars, new bikes, - we endeavour to help you with all of that. Additionally, carandbike also strives to keep its users updated with the latest from the global automotive industry. car price, car reviews, car dealers, new bikes, and everything in between, carandbike is happy to help!Read all latest news and reviews from car&bike Team →
Related News
Learn more about
Popular Models
- Royal Enfield
Hunter 350Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.38 - 1.7 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Classic 350Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.87 - 2.24 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Interceptor 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 - 3.66 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Bullet 350Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.63 - 2.08 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Super Meteor 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 4.03 - 4.37 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Continental GT 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.58 - 3.88 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Meteor 350Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.99 - 2.23 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Flying Flea C6Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.79 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Goan Classic 350Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.24 - 2.26 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Guerrilla 450Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.49 - 2.72 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Himalayan 440Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.29 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Himalayan 450Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.06 - 3.37 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Classic 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.65 - 3.79 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Bullet 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.65 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Scram 440Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.23 - 2.31 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Shotgun 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.98 - 5.75 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Bear 650Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.75 - 3.98 Lakh
Latest Cars
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- Kia
SorentoEx-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Toyota
HiluxEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.89 Lakh
- Honda
ZR-VEx-Showroom Price₹ 47.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
BrezzaEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.4 - 13.71 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Porsche New Cayenne ElectricExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-30
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-30
- Skoda New SlaviaExpected Price₹ 10 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-06
- Honda New ElevateExpected Price₹ 16 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-06
- Volvo EX90Expected Price₹ 1.2 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Hyundai BayonExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-15
- Renault New DusterExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-18
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-21
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Bookings Temporarily Halted After Strong DemandRoyal Enfield has temporarily stopped accepting bookings for the Himalayan 440 after selling through around six months’ worth of planned production.1 min read
- New Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Spied In Four ColoursThe upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 has been spotted in four colour schemes.1 min read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Sep 30, 2026Porsche Cayenne Electric Launched At Rs 1.77 CrorePorsche has launched the Cayenne Electric twins in the Indian market, producing up to 1,140 bhp and 1,500 Nm of torque.3 mins read
- Yamaha R15 M Could Be Discontinued; Base Variants To ContinueYamaha likely to discontinue the R15 M, creating a wider price and positioning gap between the newly launched R2.1 min read
- CAFE-III Norms For Cars Released, Electric Vehicles To Benefit More Than Small CarsThe new norms will come into effect from 1 April 2027 and remain applicable up to 31 March 20321 min read
- Shams Raza Naqvi | Sep 30, 202610 New Car Launches In October: Hyundai Bayon, Duster Hybrid And Audi Q3 Lined UpThe festive season will well and truly kick in with as many as 10 new cars hitting the roads in October5 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Sep 28, 2026Renault Triber 1.0 Turbo Review: Was It Necessary?With the new RGEP platform, the Triber has received a much-awaited turbocharged petrol engine. It makes more power now, but was it necessary for this seven-seater MPV's fitness to purpose?5 mins read
- Girish Karkera | Sep 26, 2026Mahindra Thar OG Review: An Ode To The Past But Aimed At The FutureOn the surface, the new Mahindra Thar OG might look like a facelift, but that is more than meets the eye.7 mins read
- Jafar Rizvi | Sep 28, 2026TVS Orbiter Long-Term Review (Report 2): Slow But SmoothAfter nearly three months with the TVS Orbiter, its relaxed performance remains its biggest weakness, but easy handling, comfort and usable real-world range make it a capable city commuter.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Sep 19, 2026MG Hector Tomahawk EV Review: Play It SafeMG’s new electric SUV has one of the coolest names ever, and the coolest temperament amongst its peers. But is it worth buying?7 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Sep 16, 2026Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Review: Better Than the 450?The new Himalayan 440 with an upsized engine and gearbox has certainly improved as a touring machine and at an extremely attractive price of Rs. 2.29 Lakh. Is it the better Himalayan to choose for many riders?9 mins read