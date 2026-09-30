Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Bookings Temporarily Halted After Strong Demand

Royal Enfield has temporarily halted bookings for the Himalayan 440 in India, just weeks after launching the motorcycle. The company says demand has exceeded its initial expectations, with around six months of planned stock already accounted for.

Launched on September 2 at Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the Himalayan 440 effectively brings back the original Himalayan’s design with the newer Scram 440’s powertrain. It was also positioned as a simpler and more affordable alternative to the Himalayan 450.

The motorcycle uses the Scram 440’s 443cc air/oil-cooled single-cylinder engine, producing 25.4bhp and 34Nm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox, giving it an additional ratio over the discontinued Himalayan 411.

According to Royal Enfield, the response to the Himalayan 440 has been significantly stronger than anticipated. The company has therefore decided to pause fresh bookings while it prioritises deliveries for customers who have already placed orders.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Review: Better Than the 450?

Royal Enfield says it is working to increase production capacity for the Himalayan 440, with bookings expected to reopen once additional capacity is available. The company has not specified when that will happen.