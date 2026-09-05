Royal Enfield Himalayan 440: In Pictures

It’s been a decade since the Royal Enfield Himalayan 411 was launched. It was later discontinued in 2023, and now, just under three years later, the motorcycle has made a comeback. This time, however, it is claimed to have been improved. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 gets a reworked chassis that is stronger than before, along with a new, higher-capacity engine. Furthermore, it is now available in three colour options, with each colour telling a different story. Let’s dive in and see what it has to offer.

For starters, the Himalayan 440 is available in three colour options, with each colour telling a different story. The Mustang Brown – pictured above – colour is inspired by Mustang, a region in northern Nepal known for its rugged and arid Himalayan landscape.

Nelong White here is named after the Nelong Valley in Uttarakhand, India, a high-altitude valley near the India-Tibet border.

Lastly, the Sela Black, meanwhile, highlights the Sela Pass in Arunachal Pradesh, a high-altitude mountain pass connecting Tawang with the rest of the state.



Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Launched At Rs 2.29 Lakh; Gets strengthened Chassis, 443cc Engine

The Himalayan 440 now gets a 443cc long-stroke engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. This same powertrain configuration is also seen in the Royal Enfield Scram 440. It produces 25.4 bhp and 34 Nm of peak torque.

The brand has ditched the compass and analogue gauges for the tachometer and fuel level, while retaining the analogue speedometer with a digital LCD inset that displays information such as the fuel level, gear position, trip meter and odometer. A separate Tripper pod provides turn-by-turn navigation.

For braking, it gets a larger 300mm front disc with a two-piston ByBre floating calliper, while the rear gets a 240mm disc. The same braking setup is also shared with the Scram 440.



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It comes equipped with dual-channel switchable ABS. Furthermore, the front gets a 21-inch tubed spoke wheel, while the rear gets a 17-inch unit.

The headlight has now been upgraded to an LED setup, while the indicators continue to use halogen bulbs. The brand says the new headlight offers better illumination compared with its other LED headlight setups. However, this can only be concluded after riding the motorcycle at night.

Royal Enfield says that the half-duplex split-cradle chassis has been further strengthened, which helps improve its load-carrying capacity. Moreover, while it retains the same chassis construction, the material used is now more rugged.

Earlier, it had a maximum luggage-carrying capacity of 7kg, which has now increased to 10kg.

The motorcycle has a ground clearance of 220mm and a seat height of 800mm.

Furthermore, the suspension setup comprises 41mm telescopic front forks with 200mm of travel and a linkage-type rear monoshock with 180mm of wheel travel.

The Himalayan 440 is priced at Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom) and bookings have been opened across the brand's dealerships in the country.

Moreover, initial units of the Himalayan 440 will also feature a ten-year anniversary badge on the fuel tank.