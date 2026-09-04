Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Launched At Rs 2.29 Lakh; Gets strengthened Chassis, 443cc Engine

Royal Enfield has launched the new Himalayan 440 in India, bringing back the original Himalayan’s design philosophy while updating its mechanical package and chassis. Launched at the inaugural Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, the motorcycle marks a decade of the Himalayan brand and is priced from Rs 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings open today, September 4, 2026.

Also Read: Celebrating 10 Years Of The Himalayan

At the heart of the Himalayan 440 is a new 443cc, single-cylinder, long-stroke engine producing 25.4 bhp at 6,250 rpm and 34 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It is paired with a new six-speed gearbox, with the additional ratio intended to make highway cruising more relaxed while revised gearing improves low-speed usability. The presentation material also highlights a broad torque curve, with 90 per cent of peak torque available from around 2,800 rpm.

The Himalayan 440 also gets a strengthened chassis, building on the main-frame stiffening introduced to the Himalayan in 2023. The sub-frame uses a different grade of steel and has been strengthened to increase carrying capability, including up to 10 kg for the top box. Despite these structural changes, the motorcycle retains the familiar Himalayan architecture and low-centre-of-gravity approach.

Suspension continues with 41mm telescopic front forks offering 200mm travel and a linkage-type rear monoshock with 180mm travel. It gets a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke-wheel setup, 220mm ground clearance and an 800mm seat height.

Braking has also been upgraded, with larger brake pads, with the front setup using a 300mm disc and two-piston floating caliper. The rear gets a 240mm disc, while dual-channel ABS is switchable at the rear. Importantly, the Himalayan 440 continues with tube-type tyres rather than tubeless units.

The motorcycle retains its rugged, minimalist styling, while gaining a new LED headlamp, digital-analogue instrument cluster, Tripper navigation and USB Type-C charging. It has a 15-litre fuel tank and is available in Sela Black, Mustang Brown and Nelong White. Initial units will also carry a special 10-year anniversary badge.

While the specs list the kerb weight at 199 kg, RE describes it as being around the same weight as the 411.

More than a decade after the original Himalayan 411 first arrived, the Himalayan 440 represents the return of the OG Himalayan in spirit. While it gets a more powerful engine, a stronger chassis and several mechanical updates, Royal Enfield has deliberately retained the simplicity, accessibility and rugged character that made the original so popular.

For enthusiasts who have long held the OG Himalayan close to their hearts, the Himalayan 440 is essentially a modern interpretation of the motorcycle they loved so dearly – bringing back the original Himalayan experience with a stronger heart and tougher underpinnings.