Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Launched At Rs 2.29 Lakh; Gets strengthened Chassis, 443cc Engine
- New 443cc long-stroke engine makes 25.4 bhp and 34 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox
- Strengthened chassis and sub-frame, with the latter supporting up to 10 kg of top-box load
- Prices start at Rs. 2.30 lakh; gets 800mm seat height and tube-type spoke wheels
Royal Enfield has launched the new Himalayan 440 in India, bringing back the original Himalayan’s design philosophy while updating its mechanical package and chassis. Launched at the inaugural Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, the motorcycle marks a decade of the Himalayan brand and is priced from Rs 2.30 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings open today, September 4, 2026.
Also Read: Celebrating 10 Years Of The Himalayan
At the heart of the Himalayan 440 is a new 443cc, single-cylinder, long-stroke engine producing 25.4 bhp at 6,250 rpm and 34 Nm at 4,000 rpm. It is paired with a new six-speed gearbox, with the additional ratio intended to make highway cruising more relaxed while revised gearing improves low-speed usability. The presentation material also highlights a broad torque curve, with 90 per cent of peak torque available from around 2,800 rpm.
The Himalayan 440 also gets a strengthened chassis, building on the main-frame stiffening introduced to the Himalayan in 2023. The sub-frame uses a different grade of steel and has been strengthened to increase carrying capability, including up to 10 kg for the top box. Despite these structural changes, the motorcycle retains the familiar Himalayan architecture and low-centre-of-gravity approach.
Suspension continues with 41mm telescopic front forks offering 200mm travel and a linkage-type rear monoshock with 180mm travel. It gets a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke-wheel setup, 220mm ground clearance and an 800mm seat height.
Braking has also been upgraded, with larger brake pads, with the front setup using a 300mm disc and two-piston floating caliper. The rear gets a 240mm disc, while dual-channel ABS is switchable at the rear. Importantly, the Himalayan 440 continues with tube-type tyres rather than tubeless units.
The motorcycle retains its rugged, minimalist styling, while gaining a new LED headlamp, digital-analogue instrument cluster, Tripper navigation and USB Type-C charging. It has a 15-litre fuel tank and is available in Sela Black, Mustang Brown and Nelong White. Initial units will also carry a special 10-year anniversary badge.
While the specs list the kerb weight at 199 kg, RE describes it as being around the same weight as the 411.
More than a decade after the original Himalayan 411 first arrived, the Himalayan 440 represents the return of the OG Himalayan in spirit. While it gets a more powerful engine, a stronger chassis and several mechanical updates, Royal Enfield has deliberately retained the simplicity, accessibility and rugged character that made the original so popular.
For enthusiasts who have long held the OG Himalayan close to their hearts, the Himalayan 440 is essentially a modern interpretation of the motorcycle they loved so dearly – bringing back the original Himalayan experience with a stronger heart and tougher underpinnings.
Related News
Learn more about
Popular Models
- Royal Enfield
Hunter 350*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.38 - 1.7 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Classic 350*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.87 - 2.24 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Interceptor 650*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 - 3.66 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Bullet 350*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.63 - 2.08 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Super Meteor 650*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 4.03 - 4.37 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Continental GT 650*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.58 - 3.88 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Meteor 350*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.99 - 2.23 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Flying Flea C6*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.79 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Goan Classic 350*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.24 - 2.26 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Guerrilla 450*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.49 - 2.72 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Himalayan 440*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.29 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Himalayan 450*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.06 - 3.37 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Classic 650*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.65 - 3.79 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Bullet 650*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.65 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Scram 440*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 2.23 - 2.31 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Shotgun 650*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.98 - 5.75 Lakh
- Royal Enfield
Bear 650*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 3.75 - 3.98 Lakh
Latest Cars
- Kia
Sorento*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEV*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EV*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWB*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Toyota
Hilux*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.89 Lakh
- Honda
ZR-V*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 47.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
Brezza*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 7.4 - 13.71 Lakh
- Mercedes-AMG
E53 PHEV*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.45 - 1.48 Crore
- Kia
Syros EV*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 13.5 - 20 Lakh
- Ferrari
Amalfi Spider*Ex-Showroom Price₹ 4.6 Crore
Upcoming Cars
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-11
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-15
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-09-17
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-19
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-22
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-09-23
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-24
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-09-30
- Volvo EX90Expected Price₹ 1.2 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-12
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-21
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-30
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- Skoda New SlaviaExpected Price₹ 10 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-20
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Carandbike Team | Sep 4, 2026Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Launched At Rs 2.29 Lakh; Gets strengthened Chassis, 443cc EngineThe original Himalayan returns with more torque, a six-speed gearbox and strengthened underpinnings while retaining its simple adventure-touring character3 mins read
- Kia Sorento: In PicturesKia Sorento stands as the brands’ flagship SUV in India and at Rs 27.99 Lakh. It stands against the Toyota Fortuner and Innova Hycross.3 mins read
- Kia Syros Flex-Fuel Concept Showcased; Can Run On Up To E100Kia has taken the wraps off the Syros Flex-Fuel concept. The brand has not yet confirmed whether it will be introduced in India.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Sep 4, 2026Kia Carens, Carens Clavis CNG: All You Need To KnowBoth MPVs gets a 60 litre fuel tank nestled in the boot.2 mins read
- Skoda Octavia RS Launched At Rs 56.69 Lakh; Limited To 50 UnitsAfter 1 year, Skoda has opened doors for the Octavia RS in India with a limited run of 50 units at Rs 56.69 Lakh.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Sep 4, 20262027 Kia Sorento Launched In India At Rs 27.99 LakhThe Sorento is Kia’s first strong hybrid SUV for the Indian market; offered with strong hybrid and diesel powertrain options.3 mins read
- Janak Sorap | Sep 4, 20262026 Ducati Monster V2 Review: Raising The BarWith the fifth iteration, the Ducati Monster gets a lighter chassis, a new 890cc V2 engine, sophisticated electronics and tweaks to the suspension, all to make the 2026 version so compelling.7 mins read
- Shams Raza Naqvi | Sep 4, 20262026 Lexus ES 350h And Lexus ES 500e Review: Luxury Meets CapabilityWe got behind the wheels of the new Lexus ES twins which were launched in India earlier this year. Which one suits you more? Lets find out1 min read
- Amaan Ahmed | Sep 2, 2026Konarc Is The Rizta That Works For Everyone -- Including Ather Energy | FIRST RIDE REVIEWFor the slow-but-sure Ather, the Rizta was the foot in the door -- the similarly-capable Konarc, purpose-built to win over every Indian family, is built to kick that very door down.10 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Sep 1, 2026Volvo EX90 Review: Understated Luxury Meets Electric PerformanceThe Volvo EX90 is a massive, fully electric luxury SUV that combines understated design, a tech-heavy cabin, plenty of comfort, and a capable electric powertrain. But does it get everything right?1 min read
- Preetam Bora | Aug 25, 20262026 Hero Xoom 160 Review: Maxi-mum Potential!With styling and proportions that goes into actual maxi-scooter territory, a liquid-cooled engine and large 14-inch wheels, the Hero Xoom 160 holds a lot of promise. But should you buy it?9 mins read