Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Spotted Ahead Of September 4 Launch

Royal Enfield is gearing up to bring the OG Himalayan in a new avatar. The upcoming Himalayan 440, scheduled to launch in India on September 4, has now been spotted at what appears to be a dealership stockyard, offering a few fresh clues about the motorcycle.

The most interesting detail is its instrument console. Unlike the Himalayan 411's busy cockpit, which featured multiple circular displays and a separate Tripper unit, the new motorcycle appears to take a simpler approach. The main instrument houses an analogue speedometer alongside a small LCD, while a separate Tripper navigation pod sits next to it. The navigation unit could potentially be offered as an optional feature.

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The Himalayan 440 will share its basic platform and powertrain with the Scram 440. It is expected to use the same 443cc, air/oil-cooled single-cylinder engine, producing 25.4 bhp and 34 Nm, with power sent through a six-speed gearbox.

Like the OG Himalayan, the upcoming Himalayan 440 will be kitted with hardware suited for touring and off-road riding. Most notably, it will feature a 21-inch front wheel, compared with the Scram 440's 19-inch unit. The larger front wheel should improve its ability to tackle rough terrain while maintaining the Himalayan's adventure-focused character.

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Styling appears to remain close to the Himalayan 411, although the production motorcycle is expected to receive new colours and graphics to differentiate it from its predecessor.

Expect the Himalayan 440 to be priced at around Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom), placing it between the Scram 440 and the more powerful Himalayan 450.