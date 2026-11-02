Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Colour Options Revealed
- Public debut at EICMA on November 3.
- Gets a new 750cc engine.
- Features a TFT display and cruise control.
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 was unveiled recently. It is the brand's first motorcycle featuring a 750cc engine. Exact specifications of the motorcycle are still under wraps, but the company has revealed the colour options for the motorcycle. Overall, it will be available in five colour options: Antarctic Silver, Aztec Green, Siberia White, Teutonic Black and Viking Bronze.
Antarctic Silver
Antarctic Silver gets a silver base colour. There are red accents on the cowl, front and rear rims, and pillion grab handle. It can also be seen that this colour scheme is available with spoke wheels. Additionally, it gets dark grey stripes on the cowl, with Himalayan written in a dark shade, along with 750 in bright red. The red accent continues along the border of the cowl.
Also Read: New Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Revealed Ahead Of EICMA Debut
Aztec Green
The Aztec Green colour on the Himalayan 750 is available with alloy wheels. The highlight of this colour is the dark green portion on the lower half of the cowl, along with a flowing pattern featuring the ‘Himalayan 750’ lettering. There are bright green accents on the alloys of the motorcycle.
Siberia White
The Siberia White colour scheme uses white as the base colour, and the cowl gets bold yellow, orange and brown stripes layered above each other. Moreover, there are black stripes at certain intervals. This colour option comes with spoked wheels. The ‘Himalayan 750’ badging is finished in black and positioned on the lower half of the cowl.
Teutonic Black
The Teutonic Black features a black base colour with a shade of maroon on the cowl and the tank. Unlike the other colours, the seat is finished in a dual-tone colour scheme with a mix of red and black. There are yellow chrome and light yellow thick stripes on the cowl, which are also carried over to the tank. This colour is featured with the alloy wheel version, which has yellow accents.
Viking Bronze
The Viking Bronze has a shade of grey as the base coat. It gets blue accents on both wheels. There is a pattern of slanting lines on the tank and the cowl, with 750 written in bright blue. The shade is paired with a set of spoke wheels.
In terms of looks, it gets a new headlamp cowl that extends back towards the tank. It misses out on the beak-like design seen on the Himalayan 450. The turn signals are mounted on the cowl. Although the technical specifications are not out, we can see that it has adjustable front forks.
Alongside this, it has a circular digital instrument cluster. The Himalayan 750 is Royal Enfield's first entry into the 750cc class, and its engine is a twin-cylinder unit.
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