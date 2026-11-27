Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Launched At Rs 4.89 Lakh
- Gets a 743 cc parallel-twin engine, making 54.3 bhp and 63 Nm
- Offers five ride modes, cruise control, TPMS and more
- Top-spec Antarctic Silver also offers an optional touring pack
Royal Enfield has announced prices for the new Himalayan 750 at its annual festival, Motoverse 2026, following the motorcycle's global debut at EICMA earlier this month. Introductory prices start at Rs 4.89 lakh (ex-showroom), with bookings opening pan-India from December 1. Motoverse attendees get early access to bookings at the event on November 28 and 29. The adventure tourer will be available in five colour options, with the choice of spoke wheels or cast-alloy wheels depending on the colour or, in Royal Enfield speak, variant.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Variants Explained
Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Prices Start At Rs. 4,89 Lakh - What Else Can You Buy?
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Variants and prices
|Variants – Colour options
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Aztec Green
|Rs 4,89,490
|Teutonic Black
|Rs 4,89,490
|Siberia White
|Rs 5,14,495
|Viking Bronze
|Rs 5,14,495
|Antarctic Silver w/ Touring Package
|Rs 6,29,000
All prices ex-showroom
The Himalayan 750 will be offered in five colours: Antarctic Silver, Aztec Green, Siberia White, Teutonic Black and Viking Bronze. Each gets its own graphics and contrasting colour accents. Viking Bronze features blue detailing, Siberia White gets red and yellow highlights, while Teutonic Black has red and gold accents.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 First Ride Review: Is Bigger Really Better?
Spoked wheels are offered with Antarctic Silver, Viking Bronze and Siberia White, while Aztec Green and Teutonic Black get cast-alloy wheels. The Antarctic Silver sits at the top of the range and can also be had with an optional touring pack. This includes a Givi top box, panniers, mounts and inner bags, along with heated grips, hand guards and an aluminium skid plate.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Engine
Power comes from a 743 cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine producing 54.3 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 63 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox. Royal Enfield claims that 90 per cent of the engine's power is available from as low as 3,500 rpm.
The motorcycle gets five ride modes: Road, Road Sport, Rain, Trail and Custom. The Custom mode allows riders to choose different throttle maps and ABS settings.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Features
The Himalayan 750 gets an updated 4-inch TFT instrument cluster with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. As seen with the other RE models sporting this cluster, it supports navigation, along with phone and music controls. Other features include cruise control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), dual USB Type-C ports, self-cancelling indicators and an emergency brake light.
All lighting is LED, including the new 7-inch LED headlight. Its beam can be adjusted from the small button placed inside the fairing, while Royal Enfield claims the revised reflectors improve illumination. The windscreen is adjustable across five positions, with 60 mm of movement.
Traction control can be set to Low, Medium or High, or switched off altogether. The motorcycle also gets a six-axis IMU, comprising a three-axis accelerometer and a three-axis gyroscope. It monitors movement across acceleration, pitch, roll and yaw, allowing the Himalayan 750 to offer cornering ABS and lean-sensitive traction control.
The top spec Antarctic Silver comes bundled with the Touring Package, adding in a GIVI top box and panniers with mounts and inner bags, heated grips, hand guards and an aluminium skid plate.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Specifications Revealed: 743cc Twin-Cylinder Engine, 224 kg Kerb Weight
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Design
The Himalayan 750 is positioned as an adventure tourer, and it corroborates that with its silhouette and large, more substantial appearance. It gets a tall front fairing, a round LED headlamp, an adjustable windscreen and a large, angular fuel tank.
The side panels feature creases that run towards the engine, while the stepped seat and rear luggage rack complete the profile. Other design details include the exposed twin-cylinder engine, black frame and an upswept two-into-one exhaust. Depending on the colour, the motorcycle rides on either wire-spoke or cast-alloy wheels.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Dimensions and Cycle Parts
The Himalayan 750 has a wheelbase of 1,522 mm and measures 2,185 mm in length, 840 mm in width and 1,450 mm in height. Seat height stands at 815 mm, while ground clearance is 205 mm. The motorcycle weighs 224 kg (kerb) and has a 17.8-litre fuel tank. Its payload capacity is rated at 195 kg.
It rides on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear tubeless wheel, wrapped in 110/80 R19 and 150/70 R17 tyres, respectively. Braking is handled by twin 280 mm front discs and a 255 mm rear disc, with dual-channel ABS. The rear ABS can be switched off.
Suspension duties are taken care of by a 43 mm Showa USD fork at the front, with adjustable compression and rebound damping and 190 mm of travel. At the rear is a Showa monoshock with linkage, adjustable preload and rebound, and 175 mm of travel. The motorcycle sits on a box-section backbone frame, with the engine serving as a stressed member.
Also Read: All-New Himalayan 750: 11 Firsts For A Royal Enfield
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Rivals
The Himalayan 750 enters an increasingly crowded middleweight adventure motorcycle segment, where it enters the royal rumble with the BMW F 450 GS, Honda NX500 and Kawasaki Versys 650, while the upcoming Norton Atlas will also join the mix once it arrives.
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