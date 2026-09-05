Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Showcased In India; Gets Cruise Control, TPMS

Royal Enfield has showcased the Himalayan 750 in India for the first time at its inaugural Himalayan Base Camp event in Ladakh. The motorcycle is still in its pre-production form, but this example appears close to the final version and gives us a good idea of what to expect.

The Himalayan 750 has already been spotted testing several times, including in different road conditions, while the motorcycle showcased here is the same version that was recently displayed in Brazil. Royal Enfield is expected to reveal the production-spec motorcycle at EICMA 2026 in November.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Features

The model showcased in India is loaded with equipment that is likely to make it to the production motorcycle. This includes cruise control, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), fully adjustable front suspension and a TFT instrument cluster. Notably, this will be the first Royal Enfield to get cruise control and TPMS straight from the factory.

The motorcycle rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, with this particular example using cross-spoke rims wrapped in Vredestein Centauro dual-purpose tyres. Previous test mules have also been spotted with alloy wheels, which means there will be road-focussed variant.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Design

On the looks side, there are some obvious changes compared to the smaller Himalayan. It gets a larger fairing and headlamp setup, with the bodywork extending further towards the fuel tank. The tank shrouds are also noticeably larger. It also gets a large visor with a small cutout that should allow some airflow towards the rider.

The LED headlamp is shared with several other Royal Enfield motorcycles. Towards the rear, it gets a minimilstic design with the brake lights integrated into the indicator units.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Chassis And Hardware

The Himalayan 750 sits on an entirely new frame and swingarm developed specifically for the larger motorcycle. Interestingly, it will also be the first twin-cylinder Royal Enfield to use a monoshock at the rear instead of twin shock absorbers. Suspension duties are handled by fully adjustable units at the front, while braking hardware comprises twin discs up front and a single disc at the rear.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Engine

The new 750 mill has been in production for a long time, and the Himalayan will be the first RE to sport it. Royal Enfield has been developing a larger version of its 650cc parallel-twin engine. Akin to the Bear 650, the twin-cylinder Himalayan also has a two-into-one exhaust setup.

The company is expected to make several changes to the internals to improve efficiency while also reducing weight and making the engine better suited to the larger adventure motorcycle. Power is expected to be in the region of 50 bhp, with torque likely to be around 65 Nm.

A six-speed gearbox will continue to manage transmission duties, although the Himalayan 750 is expected to get revised gear ratios to suit its touring-focused character.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Debut And India Launch Timeline

With the production version expected to make its global debut at EICMA 2026, the Himalayan 750 could make its way to India around the first quarter of 2027.