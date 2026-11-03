Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Specifications Revealed: 743cc Twin-Cylinder Engine, 224 kg Kerb Weight
- Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 makes global debut at EICMA 2026
- Gets Cruise Control, 5 Ride modes and 4 Traction control settings
- Rides on 19/17-inch wheel setup; Features Showa suspension on both ends
At EICMA 2026, Royal Enfield has finally lifted the lid on specifications of its first 750-badged model, the Himalayan 750. The Himalayan 750 gets a 743cc parallel-twin engine, also making it the first Himalayan to feature a twin-cylinder engine. Moreover, it gets several features and hardware not seen on a Royal Enfield before. Prices will be announced at Motoverse towards the end of this month, but there is plenty to unpack, so let's get straight to the details.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Engine
The Himalayan 750 is powered by a 743cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine which belts out 54.3 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 63 Nm at 5,000 rpm. This engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. RE claims that 90 per cent of that power is available from as low as 3,500 rpm. There are five ride modes to toggle around, including Road, Road Sport, Rain, Trail and a Custom mode with different throttle maps and ABS settings.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Hypershift Edition Launched At Rs 4.26 Lakh
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Dimensions
The adventure tourer has a 1,522 mm wheelbase and measures 2,185 mm in length, 840 mm in width and 1,450 mm in height. It gets an 815 mm seat height and 205 mm ground clearance. The motorcycle weighs 224 kg (kerb), has a 17.8-litre fuel tank and offers a payload capacity of 194 kg.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Features
On the feature front, the Himalayan 750 gets an updated 4-inch TFT instrument cluster with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, and phone and music controls. It also features five ride modes, cruise control, TPMS, dual USB Type-C ports, self-cancelling indicators and an emergency brake light.
All lighting is LED, including a new 7-inch LED headlight which gets an adjustable beam, while Royal Enfield claims it offers improved illumination, partly thanks to new reflectors. Other bits of interest include a five-position adjustable windscreen with 60mm of movement, and Traction control, which can be adjusted across Low, Medium and High settings, or switched off.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Bookings Temporarily Halted After Strong Demand
A six-axis IMU, comprising a three-axis accelerometer and a three-axis gyroscope, monitors the motorcycle’s movement, including acceleration, pitch, roll and yaw. This enables features such as cornering ABS and lean-sensitive traction control.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Design
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 has an adventure-tourer overall look, with a tall front fairing, round LED headlamp, adjustable windscreen and a large, angular fuel tank.
The side panels have creases that extend towards the engine, while the stepped seat and rear luggage rack complete the look on the profile. It further gets an exposed twin-cylinder engine, a black frame, wire-spoke wheels or alloys, and an upswept two-into-one exhaust.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Colour Options
The Himalayan 750 will be offered in five colours: Antarctic Silver, Aztec Green, Siberia White, Teutonic Black and Viking Bronze. Each gets distinct graphics and contrasting accents, with blue detailing on Viking Bronze, red/yellow highlights on Siberia White and red/gold accents on Teutonic Black. Spoked wheels are available with Antarctic Silver, Viking Bronze and Siberia White, while Aztec Green and Teutonic Black get cast-alloy wheels.
The Antarctic Silver variant sits at the top of the range and gets an optional touring pack with a Givi top box, panniers, mounts and inner bags, along with heated grips, hand guards and an aluminium skid plate.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Review: Better Than the 450?
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: Cycle Parts
The Himalayan 750 rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, shod with 110/80 R19 and 150/70 R17 tyres, respectively. The motorcycle drops anchors courtesy of twin 280mm front discs and a 255mm rear disc, with dual-channel ABS, switchable at the rear.
Suspension duties are taken care of by a 43mm Showa USD fork at the front with adjustable compression and rebound damping, offering 190mm of travel, while the rear gets a Showa monoshock with linkage, adjustable preload and rebound, and 175mm of travel. The motorcycle sits on a box-section backbone frame with the engine serving as a stressed member.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 750: India Launch
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 has made its global debut at EICMA in Milan, Italy. Its India launch is slated to happen at the brand's annual Motoverse event, slated to take place from November 27 to 29, 2026.
Our first ride review of the Himalayan 750 goes live on November 11 at 4:30 PM. Stay tuned to our YouTube channel for the full review.
Learn more about Royal Enfield Himalayan 750
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