Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Teased Ahead Of Global Debut
- RE Himalayan 750 teased officially
- Showcases a silhoutte with upright front end similar to test mules
- Expected to get cruise control, TPMS among other features
After months of spotting test mules and, more recently, the production-spec motorcycle, Royal Enfield has released the first teaser image of the Himalayan 750. The adventure bike will be the first model based on the brand’s larger 750cc platform. The coordinates in the teaser point to Milan, Italy, suggesting a global debut at EICMA 2026, which is just around the corner. We expect it to make its India debut at the brand's annual Motoverse event, slated to happen towards the end of November 2026.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Classic 650 Hypershift Edition Launched At Rs 4.26 Lakh
RE Himalayan 750: What does the teaser reveal?
The closest-to-production version of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 was showcased in India last month at the brand's inaugural Himalayan Base Camp event in Ladakh. From what we saw there, the latest teaser shows a similar silhouette, with an upright stance, a larger front fairing and a headlamp setup that blends into the broader fuel tank shrouds.
The LED headlamp appears to be the same unit used on several other Royal Enfield motorcycles. The rear section is relatively simple, with the brake lights integrated into the indicator units. The latest spy shots showcased four colour options, including black with gold detailing, grey, white with yellow, pink and brown stripes, and matte metallic brown.
RE Himalayan 750: Expected Features
The motorcycle showcased in Ladakh came with an extensive equipment list, including cruise control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), fully adjustable front suspension and a TFT instrument cluster. These features are expected to make it to the production version.
Cruise control and TPMS would be significant additions to the Royal Enfield range. If both are offered as standard equipment, the Himalayan 750 will be the first motorcycle from the brand to get them straight from the factory.
RE Himalayan 750: Powertrain
The bigger talking point, however, is the new 750cc parallel-twin engine, which is essentially a larger-capacity development of Royal Enfield's existing 650cc twin, although the company is expected to make several changes to the internals.
Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 Bookings Temporarily Halted After Strong Demand
These changes are likely to focus on improving efficiency and reducing weight, while tailoring the engine's power delivery to the Himalayan's character. Power is expected to be in the region of 50 bhp, with peak torque likely to be around 65 Nm. The Himalayan 750 also gets a two-into-one exhaust system, similar to the setup seen on the Royal Enfield Bear 650.
The Himalayan 750 will sit on an entirely new frame and swingarm developed specifically for the larger motorcycle. It will also be the first twin-cylinder Royal Enfield to use a rear monoshock instead of the twin shock absorbers found on the brand's existing 650cc motorcycles.
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