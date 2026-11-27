The all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 has entered the middleweight adventure motorcycle segment with introductory prices starting at ₹4.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). Available in three variants, the new Himalayan takes on established rivals from BMW, Honda, Benelli and Kawasaki, and some other motorcycles in the same price range.

Here's how its pricing compares with the other motorcycles:

Model Ex-showroom price Himalayan 750 (Cast wheels) ₹4.89 lakh Himalayan 750 (Spoked wheels) ₹5.14 lakh Himalayan 750 (Flagship) ₹6.29 lakh F 450 GS ₹5.35 – 6.15 lakh NX500 E-Clutch ₹7.44 lakh TRK 552 & 522X ₹7.22 – 7.74 lakh Versys 650 ₹8.63 lakh Rebel 500 ₹4.50 – 4.90 lakh RS 457 ₹4.22 – 4.37 lakh Ninja 500 ₹5.76 lakh

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Launched At Rs 4.89 Lakh

ADVENTURE TOURING ALTERNATIVES

Priced between ₹5.35 lakh and ₹6.15 lakh, the BMW F 450 GS is one of the closest alternatives to the Himalayan 750 in terms of positioning. It is powered by a 420cc parallel-twin engine producing 47.6 bhp and 43 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle gets 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, long-travel suspension and a range of electronic rider aids. The top-spec GS Trophy variant is priced close to the Himalayan's flagship version, making it an interesting alternative for those looking for a more compact adventure motorcycle.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 First Ride Review: Is Bigger Really Better?

The Honda NX500 is available with Honda's E-Clutch technology and is priced at ₹7.44 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 471cc parallel-twin engine producing 46.9 bhp and 43 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The E-Clutch system automatically operates the clutch during starts, stops and gear shifts, although riders can still use the conventional clutch lever whenever required. The motorcycle also gets Showa USD front forks, a rear monoshock, 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels, and a 5-inch TFT display. Its upright ergonomics and road-biased setup make it a more touring-focused alternative to the Himalayan 750.

The Benelli TRK 552 and the TRK 522X are priced at ₹7.22 lakh and ₹7.74 lakh, respectively. Both models use a 554cc parallel-twin engine producing 51.2 bhp and 49 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. While the standard version gets alloy wheels and a road-oriented setup, the 552X gets wire-spoke wheels and more off-road-focused hardware. Both motorcycles offer a substantial adventure-tourer design, upright ergonomics and touring-friendly equipment, although they sit considerably higher in the price bracket than the Himalayan 750.

Priced at ₹8.63 lakh, the Kawasaki Versys 650 is the most expensive motorcycle in this comparison. It is powered by a 649cc parallel-twin engine producing 66.1 bhp and 61 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. It gets 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends, long-travel suspension, adjustable windscreen and a 21-litre fuel tank. Unlike the more off-road-focused Himalayan, the Versys 650 is primarily a road-biased adventure tourer designed for comfortable long-distance riding.

OTHER ALTERNATIVES

The Honda Rebel 500 is a roadster-cruiser rather than an adventure tourer, but its pricing is close which makes it an interesting alternative. The standard and E-Clutch variants are priced at ₹4.50 lakh and ₹4.90 lakh, respectively. It is powered by a 471cc parallel-twin engine producing 46.2 bhp and 43.3 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. Its low 690mm seat height, forward-set footpegs and relaxed riding position offers a very different character from the Himalayan 750. It is better suited to relaxed cruising and urban riding than long-distance adventure touring.

Also Read: All-New Himalayan 750: 11 Firsts For A Royal Enfield

For buyers prioritising performance and sporty handling, the Aprilia RS 457 is another alternative. Prices range from ₹4.22 lakh to ₹4.37 lakh, depending on the variant. Both versions are powered by a 457cc parallel-twin engine producing 47.6 bhp and 43.5 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. It gets an aluminium frame, upside-down front fork, adjustable rear monoshock and dual-channel ABS. The GP Replica variant additionally gets a bi-directional quickshifter. Its committed riding position and sporty chassis make it a very different proposition, but an interesting option for buyers who want performance over touring versatility.

Priced at ₹5.76 lakh, the Ninja 500 sits between the Himalayan 750's spoked-wheel and flagship variants. It is powered by a 451cc parallel-twin engine producing 45.4 bhp and 42.6 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle gets a steel trellis frame, telescopic front fork, rear monoshock and 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends. It also gets a full-fairing design, a digital instrument console and smartphone connectivity.