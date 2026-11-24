Royal Enfield has steadily expanded its global product portfolio over the years, with its newer-generation motorcycles built around more modern platforms and engines. The latest warranty initiative reflects the brand's confidence in these products, while also encouraging owners to remain within its authorised service network.

The new warranty programme extends the standard UK coverage from three years/30,000km to a total of 10 years, adding seven years of protection. It applies to eligible newer models, including motorcycles powered by the 349.3cc J-series engine introduced in 2020.

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However, the scheme excludes older models powered by the UCE and LS411 platforms. This means previous-generation Bullet and Classic 350 and 500 models, along with the Himalayan 411 and Scram 411, are not covered. The existing terms and conditions of the warranty otherwise remain unchanged.

While the extended warranty comes at no additional cost, owners must get their motorcycles serviced at an authorised Royal Enfield dealership every year to retain coverage. The warranty is renewed annually following the scheduled service.

This is particularly relevant in the UK, where many motorcycle owners prefer to carry out routine maintenance themselves or use independent workshops. The new scheme could therefore encourage more customers to use Royal Enfield's authorised service network, potentially benefiting its dealerships as well.

Royal Enfield has not announced a similar 10-year warranty programme for India. Here, the standard warranty remains three years/30,000km, with an option to extend it by another two years/20,000km.

Manufacturers such as Honda and Suzuki already offer warranty coverage of up to 10 years on select models in India. Whether Royal Enfield introduces a similar programme here, particularly with its upcoming 750cc platform, remains to be seen.